What to Wear to Every Barbecue This Summer

As Ella Fitzgerald once sang, it’s summertime and the livin’ involves a heck of a lot of barbecues. And while the most stressful part of a barbecue should be figuring out what you’re going to bring, deciding on an outfit can be tough. Perhaps you’re bouncing between pool parties all day long (lucky you)—or maybe you’re meeting your S.O.’s family for the first time and you can’t decide if wearing your favorite two-piece around a his grandma is a good idea.
No need to stress: Ahead, we put together four outfits for four different summer BBQ situations—trust us, they exist—so you can focus on more important things, like polishing off an entire plate of grilled wings. Here’s what you should wear to every summer BBQ.
If You’re Bouncing Between Pool Parties
Sidway Anderson One-Piece, $138; at Sidway
Photo:
Sidway
If You’re Bouncing Between Pool Parties
Photo:
Shopbop
If You’re Bouncing Between Pool Parties
Krewe STL-II, $315; at Krewe
Photo:
Krewe
If You’re Bouncing Between Pool Parties
Madewell Packable Mesa Straw Hat, $42; at Madewell
Photo:
Madewell
If You’re Bouncing Between Pool Parties
H&M Sandals, $17.99; at H&M
Photo:
H&M
If You’re Bouncing Between Pool Parties
Hamabla Desert Dune Throw, $95; at Hamabla
Photo:
Hamabla
If It’s a Family-Only Affair—With Your S.O.’s Fam
Photo:
Urban Outfitters
If It’s a Family-Only Affair—With Your S.O.’s Fam
Zara Ruffled Wrap Skirt, $49.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
If It’s a Family-Only Affair—With Your S.O.’s Fam
Araks Harley One Piece Cantaloupe Marigold $285; at Araks
Photo:
Araks
If It’s a Family-Only Affair—With Your S.O.’s Fam
Photo:
Pixie Market
If It’s a Family-Only Affair—With Your S.O.’s Fam
Photo:
Need Supply Co
If It’s a Family-Only Affair—With Your S.O.’s Fam
Everlane The Form Crossover Sandal, $118; at Everlane
Photo:
Everlane
If It’s a Family-Only Affair—With Your S.O.’s Fam
ASOS Square ‘90s Sunglasses, $19; at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS
If You’re Grilling With Your Old College Friends…
EDIT Ruffle Sun Top, $260; at EDIT
Photo:
EDIT
If You’re Grilling With Your Old College Friends…
Wilfred Boissier Short $75; at Aritzia
Photo:
Aritzia
If You’re Grilling With Your Old College Friends…
Photo:
Eye Buy Direct
If You’re Grilling With Your Old College Friends…
Everlane The Petra Market Bag, $365; at Everlane
Photo:
Everlane
If You’re Grilling With Your Old College Friends…
Madewell The Caren Slide, $88; at Madewell
Photo:
Madewell
If You’re Grilling With Your Old College Friends…
Photo:
Sole Society
If It’s a Fancy-Pants Potluck
WHIT Sage Dress, $528; ay WHIT
Photo:
WHIT
If It’s a Fancy-Pants Potluck
Photo:
The Frankie Shop
If It’s a Fancy-Pants Potluck
Photo:
Cornelia Webb
If It’s a Fancy-Pants Potluck
Vogue Eyewear x Gigi Hadid VO5211S 54, $139.95; at Sunglass Hut
Photo:
Sunglass Hut
If It’s a Fancy-Pants Potluck
Photo:
Cult Gaia