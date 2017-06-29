StyleCaster
Share

What to Wear to Every Barbecue This Summer

What's hot
StyleCaster

What to Wear to Every Barbecue This Summer

Lauren Caruso
by
What to Wear to Every Barbecue This Summer
24 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER

As Ella Fitzgerald once sang, it’s summertime and the livin’ involves a heck of a lot of barbecues. And while the most stressful part of a barbecue should be figuring out what you’re going to bring, deciding on an outfit can be tough. Perhaps you’re bouncing between pool parties all day long (lucky you)—or maybe you’re meeting your S.O.’s family for the first time and you can’t decide if wearing your favorite two-piece around a his grandma is a good idea.

MORE: 51 Cute Summer Outfit Ideas to Try This Season

No need to stress: Ahead, we put together four outfits for four different summer BBQ situations—trust us, they exist—so you can focus on more important things, like polishing off an entire plate of grilled wings. Here’s what you should wear to every summer BBQ.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 24
What To Wear To Every BBQ: Sidway Anderson One Piece
If You’re Bouncing Between Pool Parties

Sidway Anderson One-Piece, $138; at Sidway

Photo: Sidway
What To Wear To Every BBQ: Levis 501 Shorts
If You’re Bouncing Between Pool Parties

Levi's 501 Shorts, $98; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop
What To Wear To Every BBQ: Krewe STL II
If You’re Bouncing Between Pool Parties

Krewe STL-II, $315; at Krewe

Photo: Krewe
What To Wear To Every BBQ: Madewell Packable Mesa Straw Hat
If You’re Bouncing Between Pool Parties

Madewell Packable Mesa Straw Hat, $42; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell
What To Wear To Every BBQ: H&M Sandals
If You’re Bouncing Between Pool Parties

H&M Sandals, $17.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M
What To Wear To Every BBQ: Hamabla Desert Dune Throw
If You’re Bouncing Between Pool Parties

Hamabla Desert Dune Throw, $95; at Hamabla

Photo: Hamabla
What To Wear To Every BBQ: Kimchi Blue Elaina Ruffle Cropped Tank Top
If It’s a Family-Only Affair—With Your S.O.’s Fam

Kimchi Blue Elaina Ruffle Cropped Tank Top $39; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
What To Wear To Every BBQ: Zara Ruffled Wrap Skirt
If It’s a Family-Only Affair—With Your S.O.’s Fam

Zara Ruffled Wrap Skirt, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
What To Wear To Every BBQ: Araks Harley One Piece Cantaloupe Marigold
If It’s a Family-Only Affair—With Your S.O.’s Fam

Araks Harley One Piece Cantaloupe Marigold $285; at Araks

Photo: Araks
What To Wear To Every BBQ: Beige and Clear Leather Sandals
If It’s a Family-Only Affair—With Your S.O.’s Fam

Beige and Clear Leather Sandals, $182; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market
What To Wear To Every BBQ: Rachel Comey Factor Earrings
If It’s a Family-Only Affair—With Your S.O.’s Fam

Rachel Comey Factor Earrings, $115; at Need Supply Co

Photo: Need Supply Co
What To Wear To Every BBQ: Everlane the Form Crossover Sandal
If It’s a Family-Only Affair—With Your S.O.’s Fam

Everlane The Form Crossover Sandal, $118; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane
What To Wear To Every BBQ: Asos Square 90s Sunglasses
If It’s a Family-Only Affair—With Your S.O.’s Fam

ASOS Square ‘90s Sunglasses, $19; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS
What To Wear To Every BBQ: EDIT Ruffle Sun Top
If You’re Grilling With Your Old College Friends…

EDIT Ruffle Sun Top, $260; at EDIT

Photo: EDIT
What To Wear To Every BBQ: Wilfred Boissier Short
If You’re Grilling With Your Old College Friends…

Wilfred Boissier Short $75; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia
What To Wear To Every BBQ: Eyebuy Direct Cactus Sunglasses in Orange
If You’re Grilling With Your Old College Friends…

Eyebuy Direct Cactus Sunglasses in Orange, $15; at Eye Buy Direct

Photo: Eye Buy Direct
What To Wear To Every BBQ: Everlane the Petra Market Bag
If You’re Grilling With Your Old College Friends…

Everlane The Petra Market Bag, $365; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane
What To Wear To Every BBQ: Madewell The Caren Slide
If You’re Grilling With Your Old College Friends…

Madewell The Caren Slide, $88; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell
What To Wear To Every BBQ: Sole Society Straw Panama Hat
If You’re Grilling With Your Old College Friends…

Sole Society Straw Panama Hat, $26.95; at Sole Society

Photo: Sole Society
What To Wear To Every BBQ: Whit Sage Dress
If It’s a Fancy-Pants Potluck

WHIT Sage Dress, $528; ay WHIT

Photo: WHIT
What To Wear To Every BBQ: LOQ Xavi Nude Sandals
If It’s a Fancy-Pants Potluck

LOQ Xavi Nude Sandals, $289; at The Frankie Shop

Photo: The Frankie Shop
What To Wear To Every BBQ: Cornelia Webb Molded Signet Ring
If It’s a Fancy-Pants Potluck

Cornelia Webb Molded Signet Ring, $121; at Cornelia Webb

Photo: Cornelia Webb
What To Wear To Every BBQ: Vogue Eyewear x Gigi Hadid VO 5211s 54
If It’s a Fancy-Pants Potluck

Vogue Eyewear x Gigi Hadid VO5211S 54, $139.95; at Sunglass Hut

Photo: Sunglass Hut
What To Wear To Every BBQ: Cult Gaia Lilleth Bag
If It’s a Fancy-Pants Potluck

Cult Gaia Lilleth Bag, $218; at Cult Gaia

Photo: Cult Gaia

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Celebrity Couples Who Fell in Love on Set

10 Celebrity Couples Who Fell in Love on Set
  • What To Wear To Every BBQ: Sidway Anderson One Piece
  • What To Wear To Every BBQ: Levis 501 Shorts
  • What To Wear To Every BBQ: Krewe STL II
  • What To Wear To Every BBQ: Madewell Packable Mesa Straw Hat
  • What To Wear To Every BBQ: H&M Sandals
  • What To Wear To Every BBQ: Hamabla Desert Dune Throw
  • What To Wear To Every BBQ: Kimchi Blue Elaina Ruffle Cropped Tank Top
  • What To Wear To Every BBQ: Zara Ruffled Wrap Skirt
  • What To Wear To Every BBQ: Araks Harley One Piece Cantaloupe Marigold
  • What To Wear To Every BBQ: Beige and Clear Leather Sandals
  • What To Wear To Every BBQ: Rachel Comey Factor Earrings
  • What To Wear To Every BBQ: Everlane the Form Crossover Sandal
  • What To Wear To Every BBQ: Asos Square 90s Sunglasses
  • What To Wear To Every BBQ: EDIT Ruffle Sun Top
  • What To Wear To Every BBQ: Wilfred Boissier Short
  • What To Wear To Every BBQ: Eyebuy Direct Cactus Sunglasses in Orange
  • What To Wear To Every BBQ: Everlane the Petra Market Bag
  • What To Wear To Every BBQ: Madewell The Caren Slide
  • What To Wear To Every BBQ: Sole Society Straw Panama Hat
  • What To Wear To Every BBQ: Whit Sage Dress
  • What To Wear To Every BBQ: LOQ Xavi Nude Sandals
  • What To Wear To Every BBQ: Cornelia Webb Molded Signet Ring
  • What To Wear To Every BBQ: Vogue Eyewear x Gigi Hadid VO 5211s 54
  • What To Wear To Every BBQ: Cult Gaia Lilleth Bag
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share