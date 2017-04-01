30 Genius Spring Outfits to Copy This April

Transition months are always an interesting thing to navigate, wardrobe-wide: It’s always damn-near freezing when you leave your house in the morning, but by mid-day, you’d sweat to death if you tried to go outside for lunch wearing the same thing. Dramatic? Sure. Frustrating? Heck yes.

The key to getting through a transitional month like April is—you guessed it—layers. Now that you’ve probably thrown your winter coats in storage, you have to rely on your spring trenches, denim jackets, and light parkas to keep you warm until the season sees steady temps. But that doesn’t mean you can’t turn to some of your other winter-ready accessories like wool scarves, boots, and even a chunky sweater here at there. Ahead, we put together 30 outfits—yep, that’s one for every single day of April—to guide you through the tricky time that is transitional weather. Click through to see a few dozen #OOTD ideas, styling hacks, and our favorite spring trends at play.