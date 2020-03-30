What to Watch This Week If You’ve Binged Practically Everything on Netflix

It’s day who-the-F-knows in quarantine, and most of us are probs a bit (OK—more than a bit) stir crazy. There’s only so much on Netflix, which is where our what to watch, from March 30 to April 5, comes in. The first week of April is almost here, and while we can’t go outside and enjoy the spring weather (other than from a short walk around the block), there are some spring shows to tune into if you’ve powered through your binge list on Netflix like we have.

And while it was hard to narrow down which TV show premieres, movie debuts and documentary specials to include on this list, we knew one we had to put down: Meghan Markle’s return to acting. For those who remember, before Meghan was the Duchess of Sussex, she was a cast member on USA’s Suits. After she got engaged to Prince Harry, however, Meghan ended her time on Suits and seemingly retired from acting. But it looks like she’s out of retirement—at least for the time being—for a special documentary on Disney+. (More on that later.)

Ahead, find out which five shows, movies and documentaries to watch this week as we continue to be cooped up at home.

How to Get Away With Murder

Where: ABC

When: April 2 at 10 p.m.

Shonda Rhimes’ How to Get Away With Murder returns with the second half of its final sixth season on April 2. Find out how the crime drama sets up for its end and if Viola Davis’ Annalise Keating and her law students do, in fact, get away with murder.

The Real Housewives of New York City

Where: Bravo

When: April 2 at 9 p.m.

Ramona, Luann, Tinsley, Sonja and Dorinda are back with the season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of New York. But there’s a new girl in town: Leah, who seems to bring the much-needed fire to the longtime friend group.

Elephant

Where: Disney+

When: April 3

Disneynature’s documentary Elephant marks Meghan Markle’s first role since her retirement from acting in November 2017. The Duchess of Sussex narrates the documentary about Earth’s gentle giants. Disney+ will also release another Disneynature documentary, Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on the same day.

Onward

Where: Disney+

When: April 3

Didn’t have a chance to watch Pixar’s Onward before your city went into a shelter in place? Well, Disney is releasing the film, which stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as brothers in search for a spell to bring back their dead father, early on Disney+.

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project

Where: Oxygen

When: April 5 at 7 p.m.

Oxygen’s new documentary, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, follows the reality-star-turned-multi-million-dollar-mogul as she studies for the California bar exam and fights for criminal justice reform.

