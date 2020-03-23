What to Watch This Week While We’re Bored Out of Our Minds at Home

Those of us who have been in quarantine for more than a week may be wondering what to watch the week of March 23 after burning through your binge list in record time. And while we won’t blame you for sitting at home watching reruns of the Real Housewives and Sex and the City for the umpteenth time, the week of March 23 to March 29 actually includes some noteworthy tune-ins.

From the season 4 finale of This Is Us (which will finally answer all of our burning questions over Randall and Kevin’s fallout) to the season 18 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (which will mark the beginnings of Kourtney’s flare up with her sisters), there’s more than enough to binge this week to keep yourself occupied. Ahead, find out the shows we’re tuning into as we sit at home after work with nothing to do. Work from home may be tedious with no end in sight and no way to socialize in person, but these premieres and finales should keep us busy for the time being.

Here’s what to watch the week of March 23 to March 29 while we’re bored out of our minds at home.

This Is Us, Season 4 Finale

Where: NBC

When: Tuesday, March 24, at 9 p.m.

Randall and Kevin’s brotherly bond reaches its breaking point over their mother Rebecca’s health in This Is Us‘ season 4 finale, titled “Strangers: Part Two.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Season 18 Premiere

Where: E!

When: Thursday, March 26, at 8 p.m.

The KUWTK sisters return for season 18 where their relationship will be put to the test as Kourtney’s time on the show comes to a bittersweet end.

The Sinner, Season 3 Finale

Where: USA

When: Thursday, March 26, at 10 p.m.

Questions will be answered in Jessica Biel’s mystery thriller, which airs its season 3 finale on Thursday.

Making the Cut, Season 1 Premiere

Where: Prime

When: Friday, March 27

Project Runway’s Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are back together for Prime’s new fashion show, Making the Cut, which will put the consumer in the driver’s seat and allow them to buy the winning looks on Amazon immediately after the episode.

Ozark, Season 3 Premiere

Where: Netflix

When: Friday, March 27

Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner return for Ozark season 3, available to stream on Netflix on Friday.

