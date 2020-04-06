What to Watch This Week—Including the Premiere of 40-Plus Quibi Shows

Ah, another week in quarantine. By now, most of us have binged everything on our Netflix list, so what is else is there to watch (aside from The Office reruns for the umpteenth time.) Well, our “What to Watch” list for April 6 to April 12 includes more than 40 new shows, most from the new streaming service Quibi.

Don’t know what Quibi is? Well, we’ve done an explainer here. But essentially, it’s a new streaming service (like Netflix or Hulu)—except the episodes are 10 minutes or less, which means that you can squeeze them in in the middle of quick workout or while you’re doing some chores. We’ll tell you which Quibi show we’re most excited for later (though you can probably tell from the picture above), but the streaming service launches on April 6 and is providing a 90-day free trial to customers. So what better time than the quarantine to start Quibi-ing?

But Quibi’s 40-plus series aren’t the only shows to stream this week. The first full week of April includes the series finale of two fan-favorite comedies, as well as the premieres of some of our cult-favorites. Ahead, find out what to watch from April 6 to April 12 to survive yet another week in quarantine.

Chrissy’s Court

Where: Quibi

When: April 6

Quibi, a new streaming service, launches on April 6. Its marquee show is Chrissy’s Court, a Judge Judy-like court show where Chrissy Teigen is the judge and her mom, Pepper Thai, is the bailiff. In the show, Chrissy presides over petty disputes in the only way the internet’s queen can. Aside from Chrissy’s Court, Quibi will also launch 40 other shows (check out our list here), which also includes Most Dangerous Game with Liam Hemsworth and Survive with Sophie Turner.

Schitt’s Creek

Where: Pop, Comedy Central

When: April 7 at 8 p.m.

Say goodbye to Schitt’s Creek with its series finale on April 7. The comedy, which premiered on the Canadian network Pop and ran for six seasons, became a fan-favorite after viewers discovered it on Netflix. Netflix users will have to wait a while longer to see how the show ends, but diehard fans can watch the finale on either Pop or Comedy Central.

Modern Family

Where: ABC

When: April 8 at 8 p.m.

America’s Modern Family will take a bow on April 8. The Emmy-winning sitcom will airs its season 11 and series finale this week with a special two-hour episode. Prepare for a lot of tears and a lot of laughs as television’s modern dysfunctional family bids adieu.

Killing Eve

Where: AMC

When: April 12 at 9 p.m.

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer return for Killing Eve season 3 on April 12. The show, which was supposed to premiere its third season toward the end of April, pushed its premiere date up because of the quarantine, and boy, are we happy. Prepare for a lot of twists and disguises from our favorite serial killer Villanelle.

Insecure

Where: HBO

When: April 12 at 10 p.m.

Issa Rae’s Insecure returns for its fourth season on April 12. The season 4 premiere comes after a long two-year wait since the last Insecure season, and our bodies are ready.