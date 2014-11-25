Headed Home For Thanksgiving? The Only 10 Items You Need To Pack

Thanksgiving weekend is just about here, which means that most of us will be packing up and heading to the home we grew up in to spend the holiday with family, family, and—you guessed it—more family.
And since each family in unique in their own way, we can’t predict how you’re feeling about heading home (stressed? thrilled? dreading an endless stream of questions?) we can ease the stress when it come to packing. It’s a pretty safe bet that the main event of the weekend will be Thanksgiving dinner itself, perhaps followed by some Black Friday retail therapy or hanging out with old friends, which means you’ll only need to bring home a minimal amount of items.
Here, we rounded up 10 staples—assuming you live in cold climes—that can be mixed, matched, and worn the entire weekend through (and will definitely look cute should you run into your high school boyfriend.)
Click through the gallery above to see the only 10 items you need to pack for Thanksgiving weekend, and let us know where you’re headed this year!
1. The perfect crewneck sweater that can be worn on its own or layered.
Crewneck Sweater, $79.90; at Zara
Leather leggings. These'll look polished at dinner or for seeing friends at night, but they'll still be comfy.
Blank NYC Blacked Out Vegan Leather Pant, $98; at at Nasty Gal
3. A perfect plaid shirt. This will look seasonal on its own, or worn under your crewneck sweater.
Cargo workshirt, $79.5; at Madewell
4. The perfect T-shirt to wear under your sweater, under your flannel, or on its own if the heat's cranked up too high.
Sheron Tee, $18; at Brandy Melville
6. Slim boyfriend jeans (who wants to shimmy into skinnies?) that pair with all your tops.
BDG Slim Boyfriend Jeans, $79; at Urban Outfitters
5. Comfortable ankle boots that you can wear to Thanksgiving dinner, out at night, or shopping on Black Friday.
Swedish Hasbeens Boots, $409; at Zappos
7. A stylish but comfy cardi to throw over your flannel or your T-shirt (or both)
Knit Cardigan $49.95; at H&M
8. A comfy pair of drawstring joggers to lounge around in, sleep in, or run errands in (they'll look cute with your boots—promise!)
Marled Knit Drawstring Joggers, $19.90; at Forever 21
9. A classic coat (unless home is someplace hot, in which case we're jealous.)
Structured Coat, $149; at Zara
10. Pajamas (shorts are key in case the heat is seriously cranking at home.)
PJ Set, $60; at ASOS