Your Guide to the Travel Essentials You Need for 2017

Ok, so I know we’ve only been back at work for, like, a day—but as far as I’m concerned, that’s enough real life for one week. Who else is ready for a vacation?
I’m not sure what it is about holidays that breeds the urge to book further travel, stat—maybe the envy-inducing Instagrams from friends’ jaunts to Aspen and Mexico? The prospect of returning to months of dreary gray slush?—but I, for one, have been stalking ticket-deal sites and Air BnB listings like it’s my job (it’s helped, of course, that I’ve had a few weeks away from my actual job to do so).
Anecdotal evidence (read: group texts) tells me I’m not alone here, so in the interest of spreading the travel bug—and helping you avoid some of the headaches you no doubt faced getting home for the holidays and back—I’ve rounded up some of the essentials you should pack and wear for any trip in 2017. For the most part, these don’t discriminate based on destination or mode of transportation—they’re just as useful for a girls’ weekend in Vermont as they are for a romantic beach getaway with the S.O. In the slideshow, you’ll find airport-friendly shoes, slick smart luggage, and handy gadgets you’ll actually use—just in time to start planning your next escape from reality.
Do yourself a favor and upgrade your canvas tote to Everlane's zippered carryall. The front pocket is perfect for stowing your passport for easy access.
The Pocket Tote, $48; at Everlane
These socks are so comfortable I had to stop in the middle of writing this to put a pair on. Great decision. Plus, for every pair you buy, the brand donates a pair to people in need. Wear a pair on the plane and toss a few more in your suitcase—trust.
Women’s Marls Calf Socks, $12; at Bombas
After years of mediocre carry-ons, Away’s is a revelation. It has a built-in charging port, a laundry bag for stashing your dirty clothes, and its ultra-light, firm-but-flexible design means you can stash enough outfits for extended trips without getting into any trouble with the airline. The brand’s newest release is a slightly sized-up version—a godsend of over-packers and long-distance travelers who are loathe to bring checked luggage.
The Bigger Carry-On, $245; at Away
Gone are my days of traveling in leather booties—it's ultra-comfortable sneakers all the way, thankyouverymuch. I talked up these merino-wool beauts last year and I'm still a devotee.
Wool Runners, $95; at Allbirds
The chunkier the beanie, the better it can sub in for a pillow.
Braided Cuff Toque Hat, $29; at Urban Outfitters
Want to feel like a first-class traveler, even if you’d never actually spring for the ticket? Step one: get yourself a monogrammed passport holder.
Slim Leather Passport Case, $75 ($85 with optional personalization); at Cuyana
Slim enough to slip into your overstuffed purse, powerful enough to get you through a few days of Snapchatting your way around Europe.
Powerstation 5X, $129.95; at Mophie
Pure bliss—even on a cross-Atlantic flight.
Hoodie G78, $48; at Oak + Fort
This just-launched brand has found its sweet spot with well-designed, luxe-looking luggage, and its weekender is just the right size for a quick trip out of town.
The Grand Tour, $345; at Paravel
Friend’s car have a wonky aux port? Need music for a day at the beach? Pack one of these and you'll be everyone’s hero—plus you'll get first dibs on the playlist.
B&O Play by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $317.90; at Amazon
For longer trips (or just more stuff), Raden’s smart luggage is where it's at: track your luggage’s location, charge your phone, and spot your bag in a minute with 13 color and finish options, including gloss pastels and matte metallics.
The A50 Set, $595; at Raden
