What to Make For Dinner Every Night This Month

It’s a new year, and a new chance to get on top of those productive and good-for-you life goals. Cooking healthy meals is always a great move: It saves money, calories, and just feels damn good to successfully make something that’s delicious and nourishing. Essentially, it’s the embodiment of #adultgoals. To make it a little easier—and to avoid frantic recipe Googling and Pinterest-ing at 6PM on weeknights—we’ve gathered a bunch of excellent recipes that will take you through the end of the month and into the next.
Whether it’s turkey meatballs or beef quesadillas that float your boat, or lighter, vegetarian-friendly fare, like chickpea curry, vegetarian chili, and quinoa salad, all 31 of these recipes will fill you up and end your day on the right note. The only tough part will be picking one! So do yourself a favor and bookmark this page so that next time you’re wondering what to make for dinner, it’ll be a no-brainer.
20-Minute Black Beans, Beef and Avocado Quesadillas
Sesame Almond Butter Zucchini Noodles
Mexican Steak with Avocado Salad
Vegan Chickpea Curry Recipe
Smoky Vegetarian Chili with Pinto Beans and Corn
Chorizo Bolognese with Buffalo Mozzarella
Easy Southwestern Chicken Casserole
Baked Lemon Butter Tilapia
Cheesy Garlic Parmesan Spinach Orzo
Roasted Sweet Potato Quinoa Salad with Zesty Lime Dressing
3-Cheese Spinach Artichoke Mac & Cheese
Slow Cooker Crispy Chicken Carnitas
Orange-Rosemary Glazed Salmon
Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad
Honey Balsamic Roasted Vegetable Bowls
Pesto Pasta Salad with Roasted Asparagus, String Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, and Olives
Quick + Easy Salsa Verde Chicken Soup with White Beans
Crazy Good Peanut Noodles
Quick Thai-Style Pork Broccolini Stir Fry
Quinoa Kale Pesto Bowls with Poached Eggs
Ravioli with Sautéed Asparagus and Walnuts
Quinoa Sweet Potato Burgers
Roasted Sweet Potato Kale Salad with Dried Cherries, Feta & Pepitas
Gluten Free Chicken Piccata
One Pan Lemon Parmesan Chicken and Asparagus
The Best Grilled Chicken with Spice Rub
Roasted Garlic & Caramelized Onion Grilled Cheese with Creamy Tomato Soup
Thai Butternut Squad Red Curry
Pin It!
What to make for dinner every night this month | @stylecaster