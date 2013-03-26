10 Cars We Can’t Wait To See at the 2013 New York Auto Show

The New York Auto Show opens to the public this Friday, March 29 (press previews begin tomorrow). Needless to say, we can’t wait to check out the hottest new releases. Here, the cars we are most looking forward to getting up close and personal with.

Mercedes-Benz’s CLA 45 AMG: This car features 360 break horsepower. Need we say more. Its one of the hottest new releases of the auto show.

2014 Audi A3: This car is possibly the best kept secret of the show, which makes its unveiling all the more exciting. Its starting price is $33,395, and it is meant to be a direct competitor to the Mercedes CLA Class.

Jaguar XJR: This high performance sedan version of the Jaguar XJ is already making waves. The car boasts the same 5.0 liter supercharged V8 as Jaguar’s flagship sedan.

The New Jeep Cherokee: Expect a radically different look from this classic jeep. The box car has definitely gotten an architectural upgrade and we can’t wait to check it out.

Cadillac CTS: This classic American carmaker is debuting a new twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 in this model.

2013 VS Golf: The seventh generation of this model was named 2013 car of the year earlier this month. This car is notable for its fuel efficiency.

BMW Concept Active Tourer 328d, 3 Series Gran Turismo: This front wheel drive plug-in hybrid hatchback is powered by a three-cylinder gasoline engine and a electric motor. It has cool factor in spades, but keep in mind it is a concept car.

SRT Viper TA: This isn’t a luxury car (amenities like leather seats and a sound system have been ditched to keep the car’s weight low). It is however perfect for showing off your skills on the track thanks to a revised suspension.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport: This the smaller, sleeker sport model and rumors are that this latest version will feature a new engine, possibly Jaguar’s 3.0-liter supercharged V8 and 5.0-liter supercharged V8. Our curiosity is definitely piqued.

Shelby 1000 SC: Shelby unveiled the 950 hp 1000 Mustang at last year’s show. The 1000 is back and improved thanks to its 5.8 liter supercharged V8 from the 2013 Mustang GT500.

For more information on the 2013 New York International Auto Show visit autoshowny.com.