What To Do With Leftover Wrapping Paper: 5 Genius Ideas

Tore into your Christmas presents leaving a trail of gift wrap in your wake? Us too. But instead of tossing it all in the trash, why not put it to good use? Here are 5 ideas for what to do with leftover wrapping paper.

1. Cover a notebook or a planner.

Have some scraps of striking wrapping paper? Use it to cover a notebook for work or school, or buy an inexpensive 2014 agenda and create your own cover with gift wrap.

2. Frame it.

Granted, you’re probably not going to frame red-and-green Santa wrapping, but if someone gave you a gift with really striking paper (like the above Target x Rodarte wrapping!), save a square and put it in a nice frame. This’ll look especially cool when hung on a gallery wall.

2. Create a bookmark

Cut a strip of cardboard from a cereal box or a cracker box and cover it in wrapping paper. Voila, an instant bookmark.

3. Save and use for packing materials.

Shipping a package? Stuff it with leftover wrapping paper.

4. Wrap a gift card, a wine bottle, or a book.

Whenever we have small gifts to give, it always seems as if we have nothing to wrap it in. Here’s where a box of scraps comes in handy—use it to wrap gift cards, books, a bottle of wine, or other semi-small gifts all year.

5. Wrap it around some corkboard for a cute bulletin board.

Take a square of wrapping paper you like and use it to cover a piece of corkboard and adhere it to a wall above your desk for an instant bulletin board.