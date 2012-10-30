What To Do If You’re Stranded Because of Hurricane Sandy

Stranded somewhere that isn’t home due to Hurricane Sandy? Or trying desperately to fly out to somewhere? There have been over 17,000 flight cancellations because of the hurricane and things aren’t expected to get back to normal for at least a week in the Northeast. Here, our top tips on how to handle this rather unprecedented travel shutdown in the US. Of course, our biggest piece of advice is try to take it all in stride as much as you can (and wine helps with everything).

1. If Your Flight Is Cancelled Don’t Go To the Airport. You are better off sitting tight and not going to the airport. Travel experts suggest heading to Twitter to see the latest updates from airlines. If you’re already at the airport when your flight is canceled walk over to customer service. While there, dial the customer service number. Odds are you’ll get help over the phone before reaching the front of the line.

2. Refunds and Rescheduling, What You Need To Know. You’re entitled to refund if your flight has been delayed by at least two hours or if it has been cancelled. Many airlines are handing out vouchers rather than cash back, but you are within your rights to ask for cash back so keep that in mind. Re-booking flight fees (normally around $150) have been waived, though keep in mind that fee is only waived once.

3. Distressed Traveler Rates at Hotels. Many hotels are offering distressed traveler rates during the storm if you are stranded away from home. Kimpton hotels in New York City and Boston are discounting rates by 20 percent, and in Washington, DC, the Ritz-Carlton, Georgetown has a special rate of $229, including parking and Wi-Fi.

4. International Travelers Can Get More Help. Stuck in the US and from another country? Many airlines offer complimentary hotel stays and even vouchers for meals and small stipends.

5. Bored and Away From Home? Our advice, sightsee. So basically every major cultural institution is closed in places like New York City and Washington, DC. Bored with nothing to do? Why not walk around Times Square, a tourist trap that you have avoided for years because of crowds? This is also a great time to hang out with the locals. Many downtown bars without power in New York City are open serving wine and beer. Or find a local pizza joint (some of which are open using brick ovens) for a great slice.