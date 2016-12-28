What to Buy From Zara’s Insane Winter Sale

Forget the holidays: The most wonderful time of the year is when Zara has its end-of-the-season sale, which—you guessed it—is right now. While some items like T-shirts, basic sweaters, and jewelry are all of $10 off, most items (think: outerwear, blazers, shoes, dresses) are up to 40 percent off—which means now’s the best time to scoop up anything you didn’t get for the holidays for almost half of what you would have paid for it last week. Plus, if you procrastinated your New Year’s Eve outfit, here’s your chance to play it off like you had a plan all along.
But because picking through the bins at an actual Zara location is a nightmare, and it’s insanely time-consuming to browse the near-thousands of offerings online, we did the heavy lifting for you and found 31 of the best things to buy from Zara’s insane winter sale right now. Act fast though: Everything sells our super-fast—especially if you’re a size small. (I speak from experience…). Our favorite Zara picks to add to cart now, below.
Check Coat, $99.99 (was $169.90); at Zara
Zara
Tulle Sweatshirt, $29.99 (was $39.90); at Zara
Zara
Floral Print Jumpsuit, $29.99 (was $49.90); at Zara
Zara
Leather Ankle Boots with Wooden Heel, $89.99 (was $139.00); at Zara
Zara
Puffer Jacket, $69.99 (was $99.90); at Zara
Zara
Embroidered Jeans, $49.99 (was $69.90); at Zara
Zara
Studio Leather Maxi Bucket Bag, $149.99 (was $269.00); at Zara
Zara
Long Sequined Dress, $35.99 (was $69.90); at Zara
Zara
Faux Fur Leopard Coat, $99.99 (was $169.90); at Zara
Zara
Long Jumpsuit with Asymetric Frilled Neckline, $49.99 (was $69.90); at Zara
Zara
Faux Fur Miniaudiere, $35.99 (was $49.90); at Zara
Zara
Long Hooded Bomber Jacket, $69.99 (was $129.90); at Zara
Zara
4-Pack of Jewel Earrings, $15.99 (was $22.90); at Zara
Zara
Sweater with Shoulder Patches $49.99 (was $99.90); at Zara
Zara
Leather Mules, $35.99 (was $69.90); at Zara
Zara
Raised Collar Sweater with Zip, $29.99 (was $39.90); at Zara
Zara
Pinstripe Palazzo Pants, $59.99 (was $129.90); at Zara
Zara
Printed Bodysuit with Crossover Neckline, $25.99 (was $39.90); at Zara
Zara
Velvet Trousers, $59.99 (was $99.90); at Zara
Zara
Crop Top $19.99 (was $39.90); at Zara
Zara
Short Hooded Sweatshirt, $35.99 (was $49.90); at Zara
Zara
Laminated Leather High Heel Ankle Boots, $89.99 (was $139. 00); at Zara
Zara
Faux Fur Vamp Sandals, $35.99 (was $59.90); at Zara
Zara
Chain Detail Leather Boots, $99.99 (was $159.90); at Zara
Zara
Lace Dress, $59.99 (was $99.90); at Zara
Zara
Frilled V-Neck Blouse, $35.99 (was $49.90); at Zara
Zara
Leather Mini Skirt, $35.99 (was $69.90); at Zara
Zara
Sateen Top, $39.99 (was $69.90); at Zara
Zara
Contrast Fabric Gloves, $9.99 (was $22.90); at Zara
Zara
Dress with Choker Neck, $29.99 (was $49.90); at Zara
Zara
Shimmer Dress, $69.99 (was $129.90); at Zara
Zara