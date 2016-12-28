StyleCaster
What to Buy From Zara’s Insane Winter Sale

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Zara

Forget the holidays: The most wonderful time of the year is when Zara has its end-of-the-season sale, which—you guessed it—is right now. While some items like T-shirts, basic sweaters, and jewelry are all of $10 off, most items (think: outerwear, blazers, shoes, dresses) are up to 40 percent off—which means now’s the best time to scoop up anything you didn’t get for the holidays for almost half of what you would have paid for it last week. Plus, if you procrastinated your New Year’s Eve outfit, here’s your chance to play it off like you had a plan all along.

But because picking through the bins at an actual Zara location is a nightmare, and it’s insanely time-consuming to browse the near-thousands of offerings online, we did the heavy lifting for you and found 31 of the best things to buy from Zara’s insane winter sale right now. Act fast though: Everything sells our super-fast—especially if you’re a size small. (I speak from experience…). Our favorite Zara picks to add to cart now, below.

1 of 31

Check Coat, $99.99 (was $169.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Tulle Sweatshirt, $29.99 (was $39.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Floral Print Jumpsuit, $29.99 (was $49.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Leather Ankle Boots with Wooden Heel, $89.99 (was $139.00); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Puffer Jacket, $69.99 (was $99.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Embroidered Jeans, $49.99 (was $69.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Studio Leather Maxi Bucket Bag, $149.99 (was $269.00); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Long Sequined Dress, $35.99 (was $69.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Faux Fur Leopard Coat, $99.99 (was $169.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Long Jumpsuit with Asymetric Frilled Neckline, $49.99 (was $69.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Faux Fur Miniaudiere, $35.99 (was $49.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Long Hooded Bomber Jacket, $69.99 (was $129.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

4-Pack of Jewel Earrings, $15.99 (was $22.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Sweater with Shoulder Patches $49.99 (was $99.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Leather Mules, $35.99 (was $69.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Raised Collar Sweater with Zip, $29.99 (was $39.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Pinstripe Palazzo Pants, $59.99 (was $129.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Printed Bodysuit with Crossover Neckline, $25.99 (was $39.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Velvet Trousers, $59.99 (was $99.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Crop Top $19.99 (was $39.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Short Hooded Sweatshirt, $35.99 (was $49.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Laminated Leather High Heel Ankle Boots, $89.99 (was $139. 00); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Faux Fur Vamp Sandals, $35.99 (was $59.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Chain Detail Leather Boots, $99.99 (was $159.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Lace Dress, $59.99 (was $99.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Frilled V-Neck Blouse, $35.99 (was $49.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Leather Mini Skirt, $35.99 (was $69.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Sateen Top, $39.99 (was $69.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Contrast Fabric Gloves, $9.99 (was $22.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Dress with Choker Neck, $29.99 (was $49.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

Shimmer Dress, $69.99 (was $129.90); at Zara

Photo: Zara

