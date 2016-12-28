What to Buy From Zara’s Insane Winter Sale

Forget the holidays: The most wonderful time of the year is when Zara has its end-of-the-season sale, which—you guessed it—is right now. While some items like T-shirts, basic sweaters, and jewelry are all of $10 off, most items (think: outerwear, blazers, shoes, dresses) are up to 40 percent off—which means now’s the best time to scoop up anything you didn’t get for the holidays for almost half of what you would have paid for it last week. Plus, if you procrastinated your New Year’s Eve outfit, here’s your chance to play it off like you had a plan all along.

But because picking through the bins at an actual Zara location is a nightmare, and it’s insanely time-consuming to browse the near-thousands of offerings online, we did the heavy lifting for you and found 31 of the best things to buy from Zara’s insane winter sale right now. Act fast though: Everything sells our super-fast—especially if you’re a size small. (I speak from experience…). Our favorite Zara picks to add to cart now, below.