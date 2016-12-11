21 Pieces to Buy at Zara Right This Minute

Now that the dust has settled on Black Friday and we’re all biding our time until the holidays arrive, what better occasion to do a little last-minute shopping before winter officially hits? Even more persuasive: Zara just got a fresh batch of cold-weather pieces in that are just begging to be added to our collections.

Take a gander through the “New In” tab right now and you’ll find perfectly slouchy sweaters, party-ready velvet dresses, mannish checked coats, and wear-everywhere ankle boots. Of course, in many cases, it’s the styling that’s the real selling point—why is it that when we try to wear several pieces of outerwear at once we look like the Michelin man, yet when Zara models do it they look like goddesses of layering? One of the lost wonders of the world, truly.

Ahead, shop 21 new Zara pieces you’ll want to wear all season.