21 Pieces to Buy at Zara Right This Minute

Photo: Zara

Now that the dust has settled on Black Friday and we’re all biding our time until the holidays arrive, what better occasion to do a little last-minute shopping before winter officially hits? Even more persuasive: Zara just got a fresh batch of cold-weather pieces in that are just begging to be added to our collections.

Take a gander through the “New In” tab right now and you’ll find perfectly slouchy sweaters, party-ready velvet dresses, mannish checked coats, and wear-everywhere ankle boots. Of course, in many cases, it’s the styling that’s the real selling point—why is it that when we try to wear several pieces of outerwear at once we look like the Michelin man, yet when Zara models do it they look like goddesses of layering? One of the lost wonders of the world, truly.

Ahead, shop 21 new Zara pieces you’ll want to wear all season.

1 of 21

Masculine Checked Coat, $189; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Frilled Printed Top, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Asymmetric Leather-Effect Skirt, $29.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Ball and Chain Earrings, $15.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Sequin Dress with a V-Neck, $99.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

High-Heel Velvet Ankle Boots, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Printed Palazzo Trousers, $129; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Mini Metallic Bowling Bag, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Frilly Shirt, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Flat Shoes with Bow Detail, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

High-Collar Blouse, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Animal Print Coat, $129; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Contrast Tulle Bodysuit, $19.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Pinstripe Coat, $189; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Short A-Line Foil Skirt, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Batwing Sleeve Sweater, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Oversized Floral Shirt, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Jeans with Side Stripe, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Clutch with Bow, $29.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

High-Heel Slingback Shoes, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Puffer Jacket, $99.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

