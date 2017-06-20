The Best New Clothes to Buy at Zara This Week

After a few false starts, summer is *finally* here, which means along with rooftop hangs and heat rash and a fun new addiction to air conditioning comes the overwhelming itch to refresh your wardrobe. Maybe that means you’ve popped in and out of a few stores after work to get a sense of what you want to stock up on, or maybe that means you’ve bookmarked exactly two-dozen dresses that you couldn’t pull the trigger on. (We know the feeling.)

But because dropping major cash on a couple outfits you’ll probably stain with ketchup or watermelon by the Fourth of July is probably the most infuriating thing ever, we turned to Zara, our go-to place for summer-ready finds that won’t put an insane dent in our wallets. Ahead, we scoured through hundreds of racks to find the *best* new-ness at Zara this week, so you can rejoice in the fact that a little BBQ sauce stain won’t put a damper on your entire day—or your clothing budget.