StyleCaster
Share

The Best New Clothes to Buy at Zara This Week

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best New Clothes to Buy at Zara This Week

Lauren Caruso
by
The Best New Clothes to Buy at Zara This Week
17 Start slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Zara

After a few false starts, summer is *finally* here, which means along with rooftop hangs and heat rash and a fun new addiction to air conditioning comes the overwhelming itch to refresh your wardrobe. Maybe that means you’ve popped in and out of a few stores after work to get a sense of what you want to stock up on, or maybe that means you’ve bookmarked exactly two-dozen dresses that you couldn’t pull the trigger on. (We know the feeling.)

MORE: The Best Summer Outfit Ideas for Every Day This Month

But because dropping major cash on a couple outfits you’ll probably stain with ketchup or watermelon by the Fourth of July is probably the most infuriating thing ever, we turned to Zara, our go-to place for summer-ready finds that won’t put an insane dent in our wallets. Ahead, we scoured through hundreds of racks to find the *best* new-ness at Zara this week, so you can rejoice in the fact that a little BBQ sauce stain won’t put a damper on your entire day—or your clothing budget.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 17
Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Loose Fitting Jacquard Trousers
Zara Loose-Fitting Jacquard Trousers

Zara Loose-Fitting Jacquard Trousers, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Printed Denim Crop Top
Zara Printed Denim Crop Top

Zara Printed Denim Crop Top, $29.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Crossbody Bag
Zara Crossbody Bag

Zara Crossbody Bag, $35.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Crossover Striped Top
Zara Crossover Striped Top

Zara Crossover Striped Top, $39.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Crossover Top
Zara Crossover Top

Zara Crossover Top, $35.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Denim Shorts with Faux Pearls
Zara Denim Shorts with Faux Pearls

Zara Denim Shorts with Faux Pearls, $35.90; at Zara

 

 

Photo: Zara
Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Frock Coat Dress
Zara Frock Coat Dress

Zara Frock Coat Dress, $79.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Knotted Floral Top
Zara Knotted Floral Top

Zara Knotted Floral Top, $35.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Long Floral Print Dress
Zara Long Floral Print Dress

Zara Long Floral Print Dress, $69.90; at Zara

https://www.zara.com/us/en/woman/new-in/long-floral-print-dress-c805003p4867007.html

Photo: Zara
Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Mini Dress with Print
Zara Mini Dress with Print

Zara Mini Dress with Print, $69.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Mini Embroidered Crossbody Bag
Zara Mini Embroidered Crossbody Bag

Zara Mini Embroidered Crossbody Bag, $39.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Printed Shirt
Zara Printed Shirt

Zara Printed Shirt, $39.90; at Zara

 

 

Photo: Zara
Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Short Sleeve Jacket
Zara Short Sleeve Jacket

Zara Short Sleeve Jacket, $99.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Slingback Leather Shoes
Zara Slingback Leather Shoes

Zara Slingback Leather Shoes, $59.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Crossover Platform Wedges
Zara Crossover Platform Wedges

Zara Crossover Platform Wedges, $59.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Strappy Dress
Zara Strappy Dress

Zara Strappy Dress, $79.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Top with Bow
Zara Top with Bow

Zara Top with Bow, $29.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Next slideshow starts in 10s

12 Seriously Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS

12 Seriously Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS
  • Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Loose Fitting Jacquard Trousers
  • Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Printed Denim Crop Top
  • Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Crossbody Bag
  • Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Crossover Striped Top
  • Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Crossover Top
  • Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Denim Shorts with Faux Pearls
  • Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Frock Coat Dress
  • Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Knotted Floral Top
  • Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Long Floral Print Dress
  • Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Mini Dress with Print
  • Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Mini Embroidered Crossbody Bag
  • Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Printed Shirt
  • Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Short Sleeve Jacket
  • Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Slingback Leather Shoes
  • Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Crossover Platform Wedges
  • Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Strappy Dress
  • Everything New at Zara This Week-Zara Top with Bow
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share