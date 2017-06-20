The Best New Clothes to Buy at Zara This Week

After a few false starts, summer is *finally* here, which means along with rooftop hangs and heat rash and a fun new addiction to air conditioning comes the overwhelming itch to refresh your wardrobe. Maybe that means you’ve popped in and out of a few stores after work to get a sense of what you want to stock up on, or maybe that means you’ve bookmarked exactly two-dozen dresses that you couldn’t pull the trigger on. (We know the feeling.)
But because dropping major cash on a couple outfits you’ll probably stain with ketchup or watermelon by the Fourth of July is probably the most infuriating thing ever, we turned to Zara, our go-to place for summer-ready finds that won’t put an insane dent in our wallets. Ahead, we scoured through hundreds of racks to find the *best* new-ness at Zara this week, so you can rejoice in the fact that a little BBQ sauce stain won’t put a damper on your entire day—or your clothing budget.
Zara Loose-Fitting Jacquard Trousers
Zara Loose-Fitting Jacquard Trousers, $49.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Zara Printed Denim Crop Top
Zara Printed Denim Crop Top, $29.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Zara Crossbody Bag
Zara Crossbody Bag, $35.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Zara Crossover Striped Top
Zara Crossover Striped Top, $39.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Zara Crossover Top
Zara Crossover Top, $35.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Zara Denim Shorts with Faux Pearls
Zara Denim Shorts with Faux Pearls, $35.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Zara Frock Coat Dress
Zara Frock Coat Dress, $79.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Zara Knotted Floral Top
Zara Knotted Floral Top, $35.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Zara Long Floral Print Dress
Photo:
Zara
Zara Mini Dress with Print
Zara Mini Dress with Print, $69.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Zara Mini Embroidered Crossbody Bag
Zara Mini Embroidered Crossbody Bag, $39.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Zara Printed Shirt
Zara Printed Shirt, $39.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Zara Short Sleeve Jacket
Zara Short Sleeve Jacket, $99.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Zara Slingback Leather Shoes
Zara Slingback Leather Shoes, $59.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Zara Crossover Platform Wedges
Zara Crossover Platform Wedges, $59.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Zara Strappy Dress
Zara Strappy Dress, $79.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara
Zara Top with Bow
Zara Top with Bow, $29.90; at Zara
Photo:
Zara