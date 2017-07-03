StyleCaster
The Zara Guide to Winning July: What to Buy From Zara to Stay Cool

Photo: Courtesy of Zara

You can approach the dead of summer in two ways: Pretend you’re immune to the stifling heat and humidity and plan your outfits under the hopeful assumption that a cool breeze will eventually come—or realize the fact that you’re probably going to sweat the moment you step outside and adjust your outfit accordingly. We all know the brave few that show up to the office wearing three layers of silk-charmeuse because it’s their capital-O-Outfit, and sure, while we respect them and their commitment to the sartorial cause, we’d rather not spend half our paychecks on a single dress that we’ll probably sweat through on its first wear.

MORE: 51 Cute Summer Outfit Ideas to Try This Season

Enter: Zara—our eternal fail-safe for breezy, comfortable summer clothes that won’t cost a ton. And now that the brand’s spring collection is fully on sale (head here to see what’s left), you’ll get a jumpstart on the summer goods. Ahead, we found 17 comfortable, work-or-play pieces that’ll get you through the pain that is July.

Zara for July: Zara contrast lace dress

Zara Contrast Lace Dress, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Zara for July: Zara flat striped sandals

Zara Flat Striped Sandals, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Zara for July: Zara blazer with rolled sleeves

Zara Blazer with Rolled Sleeves, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Zara for July: Zara printed top

Zara Printed Top, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Zara for July: Zara crossover jumpsuit

Zara Crossover Jumpsuit, $59.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Zara for July: Zara blouse with bow at waist

Zara Blouse with Bow at Waist, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Zara for July: Top with bow at neck

Top with Bow at Neck, $29.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Zara for July: Zara mini dress with ruffled sleeves

Zara Mini Dress with Ruffled Sleeves, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Zara for July: Zara yellow slides

Zara Yellow Slides, $22.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Zara for July: Zara culottes

Zara Culottes, $35.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Zara for July: Zara strappy asymmetric dress

Zara Strappy Asymmetric Dress, $79.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Zara for July: Zara ruffled wrap skirt

Zara Ruffled Wrap Skirt, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Zara for July: Zara striped dress

Zara Striped Dress, $79.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Zara for July: Zara ribbed cut out sweater

Zara Ribbed Cut-Out Sweater, $29.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Zara for July: Zara waistcoat with metal grommets

Zara Waistcoat with Metal Grommets, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Zara for July: Zara linen dress

Zara Linen Dress, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Zara for July: Zara multicolored stripes bag

Zara Multicolored Stripes Bag, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

