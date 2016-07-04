StyleCaster
20 Excellent Things to Buy at Zara Home Right Now

StyleCaster

by
Photo: Tessa Neustadt

In the rush to outfit ourselves and our summer wardrobes with everything Zara, it’s easy to space out on the fact that the European retailer sells more than just chic, affordable apparel. While it’s not the place to go for budget-friendly, big-ticket items like couches or kitchen tables—Ikea and Target are your friends for that stuff—Zara Home does have plenty of good deals on smaller, well-designed home accessories like lamps, rugs, accent pieces, and kitchen accoutrements.

Ahead, check out the 20 best finds available at Zara Home, all between $5 and $250.

1 of 20

Nesting Table Set, $189

Foulard-Style Throw, $25.90

Gradient Colored Glass Lamp, $99.90

Gold Flatware, $4.90-$6.90

Contrasting Egyptian Bedding, $17.90- $89.90

Black and White Bathroom Set, $19.90

Round Acrylic Mirror, $59.90

Dyed-Thread Patchword Rug, $249

Small Teak Wood Table, $99.90

Hammered Aluminum Salad Bowl, $49.90

Gray Edge Graduated Border Pitcher, $25.90

Wood and Jute Hammock, $99.90

Metal Stool, $59.90

Colorful Knives (Set of 4), $19.90

Horn Salad Servers, $25.90

Blue Denim Apron, $25.90

Neon Green Throw, $59.90

Glass Vase with a Silver Edge, $11.90

Whisky Glasses, $4.90

Metal Coasters, $16.90

