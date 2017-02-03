StyleCaster
What to Buy From Zara During February: 31 Pieces We Love

What to Buy From Zara During February: 31 Pieces We Love

Lauren Caruso
by
Zara Outfit Inspiration
Photo: Courtesy of Zara/STYLECASTER

If Zara's wares are any indication of the trends to come (and, well, they are), everyone will be wearing corsets over their shirts, frills around their necks, and metallic O-ring-detailing literally everywhere this spring. In fact, Zara's styling tricks—think: corsets over billowing shirts, vented tops that require zero tucking-in, and a work-appropriate way to show off your waistline—are anything but tired. Instead, the fast-fashion retailer is leading the charge on what's to come next season.

But because we know searching through the literal thousands of new arrivals, we pared it down to the 31 true must-haves. Ahead, the next iteration of mules, a cool take on the anorak, and the new way you'll be styling all your voluminous tops, ahead.

Frilled Lace Top
Frilled Lace Top

Frilled Lace Top, $39.90; at Zara 

Photo: Zara
Corset
Corset

Corset, $22.90; at Zara 

Photo: Zara
Leather Effect Jacket
Leather Effect Jacket

Leather Effect Jacket, $99.90; at Zara 

Photo: Zara
Cropped Sweater with Ribbon
Cropped Sweater with Ribbon

Cropped Sweater with Ribbon, $25.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Flat Shoes with Bow Detail
Flat Shoes with Bow Detail

Flat Shoes with Bow Detail, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Furry Bag
Furry Bag

Furry Bag, $19.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Poplin Bodysuit
Poplin Bodysuit

Poplin Bodysuit, $29.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Asymmetric Top with Vents
Asymmetric Top with Vents

Asymmetric Top with Vents, $25.90; at Zara 

Photo: Zara
Metallic Detail Beret
Metallic Detail Beret

Metallic Detail Beret, $22.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Boyfriend Jeans
Boyfriend Jeans

Boyfriend Jeans, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Water Repellent Parka
Water Repellent Parka

Water Repellent Parka, $69.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Velvet Platform Sandals
Velvet Platform Sandals

Velvet Platform Sandals, $89.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
City Bag with Scarf
City Bag with Scarf

City Bag with Scarf, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Two-Tone Top with Stitching
Two-Tone Top with Stitching

Two-Tone Top with Stitching, $39.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Top with Lace
Top with Lace

Top with Lace, $39.90; at Zara 

Photo: Zara
Top with Full Sleeves
Top with Full Sleeves

Top with Full Sleeves, $35.90; at Zara 

Photo: Zara
Sweatshirt with Bow
Sweatshirt with Bow

Sweatshirt with Bow, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Slingback Leather Shoes
Slingback Leather Shoes

Slingback Leather Shoes, $119; at Zara 

Photo: Zara
Short Anorak with Wrap Collar
Short Anorak with Wrap Collar

Short Anorak with Wrap Collar, $99.90; at Zara 

Photo: Zara
Ribbed Sweater with Cord
Ribbed Sweater with Cord

Ribbed Sweater with Cord, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Printed Blouse with Frills
Printed Blouse with Frills

Printed Blouse with Frills, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Mini Dress with Zip
Mini Dress with Zip

Mini Dress with Zip, $49.90; at Zara 

Photo: Zara
Mini Bowling Bag with Pendant
Mini Bowling Bag with Pendant

Mini Bowling Bag with Pendant, $35.90; at Zara 

Photo: Zara
Asymmetric Flap City Bag
Asymmetric Flap City Bag

Asymmetric Flap City Bag, $69.90; at Zara 

Photo: Zara
Leather Sandals with Methacrylate Heel
Leather Sandals with Methacrylate Heel

Leather Sandals with Methacrylate Heel, $89.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Laminated Zipped Bluchers
Laminated Zipped Bluchers

Laminated Zipped Bluchers, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Frilled Flowing Shorts
Frilled Flowing Shorts

Frilled Flowing Shorts, $49.90; at Zara 

Photo: Zara
Floral Print Dress
Floral Print Dress

Floral Print Dress, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Flat Embossed Sandals
Flat Embossed Sandals

Flat Embossed Sandals, $69.90; at Zara 

Photo: Zara
Faux Fur Collar Biker Jacket
Faux Fur Collar Biker Jacket

Faux Fur Collar Biker Jacket, $169; at Zara 

Photo: Zara
Embossed Leather High Heel Mules
Embossed Leather High Heel Mules

Embossed Leather High Heel Mules, $119; at Zara

Photo: Zara

