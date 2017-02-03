What to Buy From Zara During February: 31 Pieces We Love

If Zara’s wares are any indication of the trends to come (and, well, they are), everyone will be wearing corsets over their shirts, frills around their necks, and metallic O-ring-detailing literally everywhere this spring. In fact, Zara’s styling tricks—think: corsets over billowing shirts, vented tops that require zero tucking-in, and a work-appropriate way to show off your waistline—are anything but tired. Instead, the fast-fashion retailer is leading the charge on what’s to come next season.
But because we know searching through the literal thousands of new arrivals, we pared it down to the 31 true must-haves. Ahead, the next iteration of mules, a cool take on the anorak, and the new way you’ll be styling all your voluminous tops, ahead.
Frilled Lace Top
Frilled Lace Top, $39.90; at Zara
Leather Effect Jacket
Leather Effect Jacket, $99.90; at Zara
Cropped Sweater with Ribbon
Cropped Sweater with Ribbon, $25.90; at Zara
Flat Shoes with Bow Detail
Flat Shoes with Bow Detail, $39.90; at Zara
Furry Bag
Furry Bag, $19.90; at Zara
Poplin Bodysuit
Poplin Bodysuit, $29.90; at Zara
Asymmetric Top with Vents
Asymmetric Top with Vents, $25.90; at Zara
Metallic Detail Beret
Metallic Detail Beret, $22.90; at Zara
Boyfriend Jeans
Boyfriend Jeans, $69.90; at Zara
Water Repellent Parka
Water Repellent Parka, $69.90; at Zara
Velvet Platform Sandals
Velvet Platform Sandals, $89.90; at Zara
City Bag with Scarf
City Bag with Scarf, $39.90; at Zara
Two-Tone Top with Stitching
Two-Tone Top with Stitching, $39.90; at Zara
Top with Lace
Top with Lace, $39.90; at Zara
Top with Full Sleeves
Top with Full Sleeves, $35.90; at Zara
Sweatshirt with Bow
Sweatshirt with Bow, $39.90; at Zara
Slingback Leather Shoes
Slingback Leather Shoes, $119; at Zara
Short Anorak with Wrap Collar
Short Anorak with Wrap Collar, $99.90; at Zara
Ribbed Sweater with Cord
Ribbed Sweater with Cord, $39.90; at Zara
Printed Blouse with Frills
Printed Blouse with Frills, $39.90; at Zara
Mini Dress with Zip
Mini Dress with Zip, $49.90; at Zara
Mini Bowling Bag with Pendant
Mini Bowling Bag with Pendant, $35.90; at Zara
Asymmetric Flap City Bag
Asymmetric Flap City Bag, $69.90; at Zara
Leather Sandals with Methacrylate Heel
Leather Sandals with Methacrylate Heel, $89.90; at Zara
Laminated Zipped Bluchers
Laminated Zipped Bluchers, $39.90; at Zara
Frilled Flowing Shorts
Frilled Flowing Shorts, $49.90; at Zara
Floral Print Dress
Floral Print Dress, $49.90; at Zara
Flat Embossed Sandals
Flat Embossed Sandals, $69.90; at Zara
Faux Fur Collar Biker Jacket
Faux Fur Collar Biker Jacket, $169; at Zara
Embossed Leather High Heel Mules
Embossed Leather High Heel Mules, $119; at Zara
