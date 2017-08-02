StyleCaster
Share

13 Fall 2017 Staples To Buy at Zara This Week

What's hot
StyleCaster

13 Fall 2017 Staples To Buy at Zara This Week

Lauren Caruso
by
13 Fall 2017 Staples To Buy at Zara This Week
13 Start slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Zara

Close your eyes, then go ahead and think back to February—sift past the memory of getting snowed in for five consecutive weekends, and skip over the part where you nearly froze while waiting for your Uber after Valentine’s Day—and try to remember Fashion Week: It probably feels like it was a lifetime ago, but can you recall the top fall trends that walked down the runway?

MORE: 31 Summer Outfit Ideas to Copy When It’s Hot AF

Unless it’s literally your job, we’ll guess your memory fails you—but not to worry: As per usual, Zara’s new offerings are basically an amalgamation of the top looks, sans the four-figure price tags. And sure, it might seem a little early to be breaking out autumnal staples like wool sweaters, ankle boots, and hoodies, but now that we’re a few days into August, chilly nights are only weeks away.

To get a jump start on your fall shopping, we culled the best of the best new Zara pieces for fall 2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
new at zara-Striped Dress
Striped Dress

Striped Dress, $119; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Trousers with Front Knotnew at zara-
Trousers with Front Knot

Trousers with Front Knot, $39.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
new at zara-Circular Earrings
Circular Earrings

Circular Earrings, $15.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
Striped Cardigannew at zara-
Striped Cardigan

Striped Cardigan, $119; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
new at zara-Fabric Ankle Boots
Fabric Ankle Boots

Fabric Ankle Boots, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
new at zara-Long Double-Breasted Coat
Long Double-Breasted Coat

Long Double-Breasted Coat, $249; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
new at zara-Oversized Sweatshirt with Hood
Oversized Sweatshirt with Hood

Oversized Sweatshirt with Hood, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
new at zara-Asymmetric Hem Trousers
Asymmetric Hem Trousers

Asymmetric Hem Trousers, $49.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
new at zara-Short Flowing Trench Coat
Short Flowing Trench Coat

Short Flowing Trench Coat, $99.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
new at zara-Striped Trousers
Striped Trousers

Striped Trousers, $69.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
new at zara-V-Neck Sweater
V-Neck Sweater

V-Neck Sweater, $39.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
new at zara-Zara Biker Jacket
Zara Biker Jacket

Zara Biker Jacket, $129; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara
new at zara-Zara High Heel Leather Ankle Boots
Zara High Heel Leather Ankle Boots

Zara High Heel Leather Ankle Boots, $89.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Under the Radar Skin Brands to Try ASAP

Under the Radar Skin Brands to Try ASAP
  • new at zara-Striped Dress
  • Trousers with Front Knotnew at zara-
  • new at zara-Circular Earrings
  • Striped Cardigannew at zara-
  • new at zara-Fabric Ankle Boots
  • new at zara-Long Double-Breasted Coat
  • new at zara-Oversized Sweatshirt with Hood
  • new at zara-Asymmetric Hem Trousers
  • new at zara-Short Flowing Trench Coat
  • new at zara-Striped Trousers
  • new at zara-V-Neck Sweater
  • new at zara-Zara Biker Jacket
  • new at zara-Zara High Heel Leather Ankle Boots
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share