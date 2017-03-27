21 Under-$100 Pieces to Buy at Uniqlo for Spring 2017

Two weeks ago, I was strolling along Broadway in SoHo with a friend when we walked past Uniqlo. We had nothing but time, so we looked at each other, shrugged in unison, and walked in: I’d always been a casual fan of the store—I’d pick up a pair of ultra-stretch jeans every so often, and almost exclusively wore HeatTech the three times I went skiing this winter—but it’s not a store that’s “on my list,” if you will, in the same way Zara, ASOS, Aritzia, and Pixie Market are. But five minutes after we walked in, we both had a pile of clothes we wanted to try on.
After spending a little over $100 each on a few basics and the *perfect* spring trench (if I do say so myself) Uniqlo is right back at the top of my list—especially for easy, budget-friendly separates. With that in mind, we browsed through the hundreds of pieces on the Japanese retailer’s site to bring you the very best: T-shirts that won’t pull, blazers that look expensive, and jackets that you’ll wear all spring long. Ahead, the 21 best under-$100 pieces to buy at Uniqlo for spring 2017.
Supima Cotton Sleeveless Sweater, $19.90; at Uniqlo
Oversized Long Parka, $49.90; at Uniqlo
Cotton Printed Sleeveless Dress, $49.90; at Uniqlo
Premium Linen Stand Collar ¾ Sleeve Shirt, $29.90; at Uniqlo
High-Waist Chiffon Pleated Skirt, $19.90; at Uniqlo
Cotton Linen ¾ Sleeve T-Blouse, $19.90; at Uniqlo
Trench Coat, $79.90; at Uniqlo
Soft Bomber Jacket, $29.90; at Uniqlo
Cotton Linen Stole, $14.90; at Uniqlo
High-Waist Belted Midi Skirt, $29.90; at Uniqlo
Drape Long Jacket, $49.90; at Uniqlo
Slim Boyfriend Fit Ankle Jeans, $29.90; at Uniqlo
MA-1 Bomber Jacket, $49.90; at Uniqlo
Jersey Sleeveless Jumpsuit, $29.90; at Uniqlo
Drape Wide Leg Ankle Length Pants, $39.90; at Uniqlo
Combination Sunglasses, $14.90; at Uniqlo
Oxford Wide Leg Pants, $29.90; at Uniqlo
Melange Short Sleeve Sack Dress, $39.90; at Uniqlo
Paper Fedora Hat, $19.90; at Uniqlo
Drape Jogger Pants, $24.90; at Uniqlo
Airism Leggings, $19.90; at Uniqlo
