StyleCaster
Share

30 #TumblrPink Things to Add to Your Closet Immediately

What's hot
StyleCaster

30 #TumblrPink Things to Add to Your Closet Immediately

Christina Grasso
by
#TumblrPink
30 Start slideshow
Photo: Reformation/Pop & Suki/& Other Stories/Jil Sander/Acne

I’m gonna let you in on a little secret: I haven’t worn color in years. Over a decade, probably. I have a uniform that appears to have come straight from Morticia’s closet, and I stick to it. So, it’s probably a funny thing for me to say that if I were to describe myself (or my Instagram feed) using a color it would be #TumblrPink, which has quickly become the most ubiquitous color of the millennial generation, and more specifically, the interwebs.

MORE: The Warmest, Coziest Clothes to Wrap Yourself In This Winter

I can’t quite identify the exact reason this very specific shade of pink brings me so much joy; perhaps it’s that it has been found to have calming effects (although I can confirm I am not an aggressive prisoner), or it could simply be nostalgia for the carpet in my childhood bed chamber or the satin ribbons on my pointe shoes. Regardless, it’s whimsical, it’s chic, and it speaks to me on a deeply spiritual level. It is also, in my humble opinion, a neutral, so there’s that.

Ahead, 30 of this season’s coolest #TumblrPink things to buy, to wear, or just to look at because #aesthetic.

MORE: 23 Faux Fur Coats to Cozy Up In Now

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30

Sandy Liang Pink Shearling Bowery Jacket, $2,298; at ShopBop

Photo: ShopBop

Camera Bag, $195; at Pop & Suki

Photo: Pop & Suki

Leather Effect Jacket, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Comme Des Garçons Fuzzy Faux-Fur Low-Top Sneakers, $790; at Barneys

Photo: Barneys

Mesh Hooded Sweatshirt, $29.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Mini Bucket Bag, $445; at Mansur Gavriel 

Photo: Mansur Gavriel

Valenxina Coat, $216; at L'Oéil

Photo: L'Oéil

Velvet Top, $22.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Faux Fur Mini Bag, $15.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Helmut Lang Doubleface Cape Coat, $1195; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

Kaelin Shearling Jacket, $289; at L'Oéil

Photo: L'Oéil

Cotton Candy Sweater, $89.50; at Lou & Grey

Photo: Lou & Grey

Pink Panel Fur Scarf, $52; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Ryan Roche Furry Cardigan, $1,104; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

Silence + Noise Satin Shine Mini Slip Dress, $59; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Max Mara Wool Wide-Leg Pants, $735; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Shrimps Jean Striped Faux-Fur Coat, $780; at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion

Satin Bomber Jacket, $32.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Velvet Skirt, $34.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Women's Adidas Neo Baseline Shoes, $65; at Adidas

Photo: Adidas

Kimchi Blue Stella Shaggy Faux Fur Coat, $159; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Carly Acne Pink Relaxed Fit Sweatshirt, $210; at Acne

Photo: Acne

Royale Jacket, $248; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation

Rumi Pant, $178; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation

Velvet Sequin Heel Sandalette, $125; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Boutique Cropped Hoodie, $95; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Circular Hole Midi Skirt, $195; at Alexander Wang

Photo: Alexander Wang

Jil Sander Metallic Cotton-Blend Dress, $1,710; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Adidas Originals Pastel Camo Sweat Dress, $60; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Courrèges Light Pink Bodysuit, $480; at Opening Ceremony

Photo: Opening Ceremony

Next slideshow starts in 10s

30 Under-$100 Winter Finds from ASOS That We're Buying ASAP

30 Under-$100 Winter Finds from ASOS That We're Buying ASAP
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share