30 #TumblrPink Things to Add to Your Closet Immediately

I’m gonna let you in on a little secret: I haven’t worn color in years. Over a decade, probably. I have a uniform that appears to have come straight from Morticia’s closet, and I stick to it. So, it’s probably a funny thing for me to say that if I were to describe myself (or my Instagram feed) using a color it would be #TumblrPink, which has quickly become the most ubiquitous color of the millennial generation, and more specifically, the interwebs.

I can’t quite identify the exact reason this very specific shade of pink brings me so much joy; perhaps it’s that it has been found to have calming effects (although I can confirm I am not an aggressive prisoner), or it could simply be nostalgia for the carpet in my childhood bed chamber or the satin ribbons on my pointe shoes. Regardless, it’s whimsical, it’s chic, and it speaks to me on a deeply spiritual level. It is also, in my humble opinion, a neutral, so there’s that.

Ahead, 30 of this season’s coolest #TumblrPink things to buy, to wear, or just to look at because #aesthetic.