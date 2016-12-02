StyleCaster
Exactly What to Buy at Topshop Right This Minute

Photo: Topshop

Our favorite British export after perhaps Idris Elba, Topshop is one of the surest bets for trend-driven clothes that actually tend to hold up for longer than a season or two. Because there’s virtually no way to walk into one of the New York stores and not see ten pieces I want to buy right off the bat—and let’s not even mention the bank-account killer that is their Oxford Street flagship in London—I find it’s safer to peruse online and scope out the very best pieces you can’t find anywhere else.

This time of year, the brand really hits their stride in the holiday-wear department, with metallic pleated skirts (this season’s festive-dressing MVP), fluffy faux-fur scarves, and velvet aplenty. For the more minimally-minded, there are also luxe-looking loungewear sets, slick leather mules (feel free to jeuge up with some glitter socks), and layerable duster coats in burgundy, blush, and black.

For a peek at the stand-out pieces on offer this winter, we combed through the thousands of pieces online right now and rounded up our favorites in the gallery below. Happy shopping!

1 of 25

Velvet Pleat Midi Skirt, $100; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Clean Bar Shoulder Crossbody Bag, $48; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Cut-Out Blazer Dress, $125; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Disco Hoop Earrings, $15; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Cocoon Horizontal Jumper, $68; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Contrast Panel Duster Coat, $135; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Global Point Mules, $100; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Orchid High-Neck Drape Dress, $125; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Red Blossom Eyelet Leather Skirt, $180; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Stripe Welt Socks, $6; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Velvet Mesh Pencil Skirt, $130; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Diamante Velvet Jacket, $160; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Harry Sequin Velvet Ankle Boots, $125; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Velvet Lace-Hem Short, $58; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Slinky Rib Cami, $46; at Topshop

Slinky Rib Jogger, $74; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Boutique Ring-Zip Wide Trouser, $170; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Knit Leather Gloves, $48; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Tall Satin Bell-Sleeve Top, $68; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Mini Mongolian Scarf, $115; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Nibbled Joggers, $52; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Regina Satin Heeled Sandals, $100; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Multi Link Necklace, $18; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Moto Khaki Oversized Borg Jacket, $125; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Lulu Round Sunglasses, $40; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Cold-Shoulder Funnel Dress, $85; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

