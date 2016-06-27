StyleCaster
Share

The 35 Best New Things to Buy at Topshop Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 35 Best New Things to Buy at Topshop Right Now

by
The 35 Best New Things to Buy at Topshop Right Now
35 Start slideshow

You can’t call yourself an avid online shopper and not know that shopping at Topshop’s website is a pro move. With only a few physical stores in the US, the UK-based online store is doing everything right—from selling thousands of pieces that feel very right now at a justifiable price to adding new items weekly to appease those of us who don’t have access to browsing the racks at the store’s New York locations.

MORE: Are THESE It-Girl Sandals the New Birkenstocks?

Still, mining the store’s busy website can be a task if you’re not up to the challenge, or if you just have more pressing things to do than sift through 199 dresses.
If that’s the case, you’ll be happy to know that I do not have more pressing things to do and actually enjoy slowly looking at every single item on various shopping sites, So, inspired by the selection of really, really good stuff I have saved in my own queue—I’ve done the work for you and highlighted 35 new pieces to buy at Topshop right now, from off-the-shoulder tops and mom jeans to denim shorts and summer sandals.

MORE: 40 Summer Pieces to Add to Your Zara Cart Right Now

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 35

Wide Leg Culottes by Boutique, $160

Duel Mule, $48

Poplin Bow Bardow Midi Dress, $80

Petite Daisy Denim Pini Dress, $85

Yin Yang Bodysuit, $35

Petite One Shoulder Bardot Blouse, $52

MOTO Super Rip Hayden Jeans, $85

Palm Print Bandeau Top with Back Zipper, $65

Fitted Suit Jacket and Trousers, $193

ROSA Knotted Sandals, $120

Jenna Suede Slingbacks, $100

Jersey Pleated Midi Skirt, $60

Tall Striped Ruffle Bodysuit, $38

 

Chameleon Glow in Shuffle the Cards, $12

Floral Maxi Dress, $90

Wrap Front Printed Playsuit, $92

COPENHAGEN Flame Trainers, $44

Sleeveless Ruffled Stripe Shirt, $58.00

Longline Sleeveless Jacket, $95

Double Buckle Western Belt, $38

Rick Rack Detailed Midi Dress, $280

Lips in Rio Rio, $12

Camo Shirt Dress, $90

PROSECCO Pearl Effect High Heel Mule, $180

Two-in-One Reversible Sateen Bomber Jacket, $160

Ivy Park Bodysuit, $50

Badge Mom Short, $68

Ring Detailed Leaf Print Playsuit, $90

Mickey Mouse Vintage Cropped Hoodie, $58

GAGA Fringe Tie Court Shoes, $100

MOTO High Waisted Denim Skirt, $58

Metallic Leather Mini Skirt by Boutique, $210

TALL Floral Bardot Top, $52

Rainbow Padded Sticker, $6

Star Print Swimsuit, $52

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Where to Buy the Slogan Tees You'll Wear All Summer

Where to Buy the Slogan Tees You'll Wear All Summer
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share