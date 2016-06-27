The 35 Best New Things to Buy at Topshop Right Now

You can’t call yourself an avid online shopper and not know that shopping at Topshop’s website is a pro move. With only a few physical stores in the US, the UK-based online store is doing everything right—from selling thousands of pieces that feel very right now at a justifiable price to adding new items weekly to appease those of us who don’t have access to browsing the racks at the store’s New York locations.

Still, mining the store’s busy website can be a task if you’re not up to the challenge, or if you just have more pressing things to do than sift through 199 dresses.

If that’s the case, you’ll be happy to know that I do not have more pressing things to do and actually enjoy slowly looking at every single item on various shopping sites, So, inspired by the selection of really, really good stuff I have saved in my own queue—I’ve done the work for you and highlighted 35 new pieces to buy at Topshop right now, from off-the-shoulder tops and mom jeans to denim shorts and summer sandals.