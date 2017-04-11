StyleCaster
Share

What to Buy at Topshop for Spring 2017

What's hot
StyleCaster

What to Buy at Topshop for Spring 2017

Lauren Caruso
by
Topshop Spring 2017
21 Start slideshow

Rebuilding your wardrobe for a new season, in the most literal sense, sounds like a daunting task. In reality, though, finally putting your encyclopedic knowledge of spring trends to good use feels nice—productive, even. But the best part isn’t just ticking all the boxes—breezy shorts, a modern off-the-shoulder top, a one-piece swimsuit, you know the deal—it’s when you can cross them all off your list in one place. Talk about efficiency.

MORE: The Best Zara Accessories To Shop This Spring 2017

And sure, you can totally head to Zara or H&M to stock up for the season—we probably will, too—but if you want a spring wardrobe that’s not identical to your cube-mate’s, Topshop is a solid option. Not only does the fast-fashion chain have every single trendy imaginable (including some we’re, uh, not that into), but you can scoop up a few basics that won’t line the closets of every other person in your office. But because scouring thousands of digital racks is a daunting task, we found 25 warm-weather wares that are chic as hell to add to cart now. Ahead, what to buy from Topshop for spring 2017.

MORE: The Comfy Shoe Trend We’re *Definitely* Into Right Now

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21

Stripe Wrap Back Shirtdress, $80; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Cold Shoulder Satin Midi Dress $85; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Lace Frill Cold Shoulder Top, $65; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Layered Sleeve Top $55; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Gingham Embroidered Shirt $55; at Topshop 

Photo: Topshop

One Shoulder Top, $48; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

 

 

Wrap Crop Top Multipack $18; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Metallic Bomber $140; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Margot Long Sleeve Crop Top by Unique, $140; at Tophop

 

Photo: Topshop

Hyper Stripe Knitted Crop Jumper $50; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

MOTO Asymmetric Hem Denim Skirt $65; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

 

 

MOTO Sulphur Blue Cropped Wide Leg Jeans $75; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Frill Hem Crop Wide Trousers $85; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Zip Frill Palazzo Trousers $80; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Reversible Swimsuit, $58; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Pinspot Block Jumpsuit $100; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

MARVIS Metal Cateye Sunglases $38; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Summer Cateye Sunglasses $30; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

SEB Metal D-Ring Shopper Bag $45; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

HAWAII Cross Strap Sliders $35; at Topshop

 

 

Photo: Topshop

LAVA Platform Sandals $85; at Topshop

 

Photo: Topshop

Next slideshow starts in 10s

11 Faux Marble Accessories That Look as Good as the Real Thing

11 Faux Marble Accessories That Look as Good as the Real Thing
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share