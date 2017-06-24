StyleCaster
The Best Summer Stuff to Buy From Tictail That Nobody Else Will Have

Lauren Caruso
Photo: Courtesy of Tictail

Up until recently, discovering under-the-radar brands often meant putting in hours of research before traveling to a far away place, just to find something that nobody else back home would have. But now, unearthing a new label can take just minutes—all without leaving the comfort of your own couch.

Enter: Tictail. A platform for discovering emerging brands, the Stockholm-founded retailer-come-online-community is filled with thousands of brands you’ve never heard of before, but are totally fashion-forward. With an ultra-curated selection of labels like Peet Dullaert, a modern, Netherlands-based ready-to-wear brand; ZL by Zlism, a Hong Kong-based streetwear brand that sells gender-agnostic clothing; and Bresma, a handmade jewelry line sold out of Paris, Tictail is basically the Etsy of Sweden, but with way fewer needlepoint patches.

But because shopping a hundred thousand labels or so can be a tad intimidating, to get you started, we found 15 summer essentials from Tictail that nobody else will have. Rejoice: The next time someone stops you on the street to ask you where your outfit’s from, you don’t have to say “oh, it’s just Zara” under your breath.

1 of 15
Tictail Summer Stuff-Alas The Label Celestial Nightie
Alas the Label Celestial Nightie

Alas the Label Celestial Nightie, $86; at Tictail

 

Photo: Tictail
Tictail Summer Stuff-Olvido Madri Bolso Bag
Olvido Madrid Bolso Bag

Olvido Madrid Bolso Bag, $133; at Tictail

 

 

Photo: Tictail
Tictail Summer Stuff-Jennie Ellen Echo Echo Shoes
Jennie Ellen Echo Echo Shoes

Jennie Ellen Echo Echo Shoes, $86; at Tictail

 

Photo: Tictail
Tictail Summer Stuff-Moonbeam Round Sunglasses
Moonbeam Round Sunglasses

Moonbeam Round Sunglasses, $12; at Tictail

 

 

Photo: Tictail
Tictail Summer Stuff-LAX Teddy Flats
LAX Teddy Flats

LAX Teddy Flats, $261; at Tictail

 

Photo: Tictail
Tictail Summer Stuff-Nookie Wood Florence Dress
Nookie Wood Florence Dress

Nookie Wood Florence Dress, $178; at Tictail

 

Photo: Tictail
Tictail Summer Stuff-Mamama 96 T Shirt
Mamama 96 T-Shirt

Mamama 96 T-Shirt, $32; at Tictail

 

Photo: Tictail
Tictail Summer Stuff-Mumpish Earings
Mumpish Earrings

Mumpish Earrings, $36; at Tictail

 

Photo: Tictail
Tictail Summer Stuff-Nomos Dress
NOMOS Dress

NOMOS Dress, $69; at Tictail

 

Photo: Tictail
Tictail Summer Stuff-Optical Pain Toaster Bag
Optical Pain Toaster Bag

Optical Pain Toaster Bag, $599; at Tictail

 

Photo: Tictail
Tictail Summer Stuff-Stardust Appeal Shell Bikini Top
Stardust Appeal Shell Bikini Top

Stardust Appeal Shell Bikini Top, $17; at Tictail

 

 

Photo: Tictail
Tictail Summer Stuff-Wachila Pom Pom Sandals
Wachila Pom Pom Sandals

Wachila Pom Pom Sandals, $78; at Tictail

 

 

Photo: Tictail
Tictail Summer Stuff-Wray Nantes Dress
WRAY Nantes Dress

WRAY Nantes Dress, $238; at Tictail

 

Photo: Tictail
Tictail Summer Stuff-Solid State Erin Slide
Solid State Erin Slide

Solid State Erin Slide, $160; at Tictail

 

Photo: Tictail
EVOL Summer Shorts
EVOL Summer Shorts

EVOL Summer Shorts, $22; at Tictail

 

Photo: Tictail / Tictail Summer Stuff-EVOL Summer Shorts

