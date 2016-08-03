Shopbop’s Summer Sale Is Ridiculously Good This Year

Sale season (my favorite holiday) is in full, furious swing—my condolences to your Citibank account—and as much as I’m all for parsing the shelves at actual stores during the off season, I’ve found it best to avoid the bacchanalian frenzy that comes with 40-off pieces that inevitably turns into lines longer than a Judd Apatow movie. Which is why I’m committed to the eighth world wonder that is online shopping. And right now, I’m all about the Shopbop summer sale.
Remember, there’s still technically almost two months left of summer, so you probably, definitely need more off-the-shoulder tops, chunky sandals, and slip dresses—all things, which, if you’re still on the fence, can be worn well into the fall (that’s what God created leather jackets for).
Here, 30 things worth buying from Shopbop right now, from $30 to $400.
AG The Phoebe Vintage High Waist Jeans,
$215 $150.50
Marc Jacobs Georgia Cowboy Bootie,
$495 $198
re:named Over the Shoulder Top,
$44 $30.80
Rebecca Taylor Off Shoulder Dia Lace Blouse,
$325 $227.50
Anya Hindmarch Oversized Leather Initial Sticker (2.25 inches x 4 inches),
$175 $52
Ella Moss Off Shoulder Chambray Dress,
$228 $159
Yumi Kim Tokyo Night Kimono Dress,
$262; $183
Kendall + Kylie Tie Front Romper
$158 $79
les petits joueurs Micro Janis Rainbow Bag,
$640 $192
ONE by Hathairat Ice Cream Print Midi Dress,
$895 $268.50
English Factory Lace-Up Dress, $70; $49
ace&jig Frances Top,
$275; $171
Alexander Wang Straw Bucket Bag,
$550 $385
Rxmance Gossip Crew Tee,
$64 $32
Elizabeth and James Martika Dress,
$365 $255.50
Moschino No Bikinis Maillot,
$375 $112
MCM Side Stud Baby Backpack,
$670 $402
DKNY Ankle Cuff Pants,
$355 $213
Club Monaco Abani Romper,
$229 $130
See by Chloe Fringe Vicki Bucket Bag,
$470 $376
Etre Cecile Bonjour Boyfriend Sweatshirt,
$190 $95
Dolce Vita Shiloh Mules
$130 $91
Maria Stanley Krissy Blouse,
$326 $195
Ali & Jay Short Sleeve Illusion Dress,
$128 $76.80
Calvin Klein Underwear Radiant Cotton Thong 3 Pack,
$30 $21
EDIT Mermaid Skirt
$320 $96
Saloni Carrie Top,
$250 $125
Kenzo Eyes Espadrilles,
$200 $120