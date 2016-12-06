23 Things We Want from Pixie Market Right Now

Bell-sleeved tops, crushed velvet slip dresses, off-the-shoulder everything: Pixie Market is known to stock just about every must-have trend out there. In fact, it’s a trove of less-expensive versions of the season’s most $$$ finds that often sell out within two days flat. And, shocking to exactly no one, the retailer’s newest arrivals—which come on an impressive weekly basis—is no different.

This week, it’s a twist on traditional winter staples: There’s a faux-leopard fur coat with green collar, a pair of wide-leg jeans with silver rings adorning the bottom, and a dusty pink, off-the-shoulder velvet dress that’s begging to be worn on New Year’s Eve. Better hurry up, though: Everything on the site (including this insanely gorgeous shearling jacket that was in my cart just last night) sells out fast.