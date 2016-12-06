StyleCaster
23 Things We Want from Pixie Market Right Now

Lauren Caruso
Pixie Market What to Buy
Photo: Pixie Market/STYLECASTER

Bell-sleeved tops, crushed velvet slip dresses, off-the-shoulder everything: Pixie Market is known to stock just about every must-have trend out there. In fact, it’s a trove of less-expensive versions of the season’s most $$$ finds that often sell out within two days flat. And, shocking to exactly no one, the retailer’s newest arrivals—which come on an impressive weekly basis—is no different.

This week, it’s a twist on traditional winter staples: There’s a faux-leopard fur coat with  green collar, a pair of wide-leg jeans with silver rings adorning the bottom, and a dusty pink, off-the-shoulder velvet dress that’s begging to be worn on New Year’s Eve. Better hurry up, though: Everything on the site (including this insanely gorgeous shearling jacket that was in my cart just last night) sells out fast.

1 of 23

White Snap Button-Sleeve Shirt, $112; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Black Side-Zipper Dress,$132; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Burgundy Wrap Off-the-Shoulder Top, $88; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Oversize Puffy Jacket, $269; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Grey Ruffled Sweater Dress, $119; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Check Pleated-Front Pants, $109; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Olive Crop Bomber Jacket, $154; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Kent Houndstooth Midi Coat, $295; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Babouche Black Slides, $82; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Nacy Pinstripe Side-Tie Blazer, $198; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Navy Pointed Sleeves Sweatshirt, $89; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Navy Velvet High Collar Blouse, $115; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Denim Crop Culotte Jeans With Rings, $119; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Valerie Dusty Pink Velvet Dress, $112; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Grey Ruffled Sleeve Sweater, $99; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Green Bow Tie Sleeve Ring Bomber Jacket, $128; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Brown Leather Ring Circle Zip Skirt, $95; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Keepsake Rendezvous Sweater, $229; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Green Collar Leopard Faux Fur Coat, $249; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Sydney Black Snap Button-Side Pants, $124; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Black Fishnet Sweater, $88; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Green Ribbed Striped Flared Knit Skirt, $95; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Light Blue Bow Tie Side Shirt, $52; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

