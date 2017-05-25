What to Buy from Net-A-Porter’s Summer Sale

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! And no, we don’t mean the day before a holiday weekend, although we’re pretty stoked about that, too. It’s Net-A-Porter’s biannual sale, which means that designer-label off-the-shoulder dress/ruffled crop top/denim midi-skirt that you’ve been eyeing for months but couldn’t rationalize spending your rent on is now on sale—and probably for almost half off. How’s that for fortuitous timing?
Even better news: If you waited until the last possible moment to get your packing list together for Memorial Day Weekend and now you just have to have that Solid and Striped one-piece, the luxe retailers offers same-day shipping for NYC residents. (If you’re not in NYC but you can manage to pass up half-off brands like Jacquemus, Johanna Ortiz, and Maiyet, may we borrow your self-control?)
Ahead, find our favorite pieces from the sale, including a pair of ruffled slides from Simone Rocha that are 40 percent off, a Zimmerman floral dress that you’ll wear all summer long, and Dolce & Gabbana’s soon-to-be-iconic watermelon bag that’s almost $700 off.
Johanna Ortiz Trinidad Ruffled Top, $595 (was $850); at Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
Tabitha Simona Belen Lace-Up Sandals, $375 (was $625); at Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
Apiece Apart Sanna Crop Top, $130 (was $185); at Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
Mes Demoiselles Reve Cotton Dress, $116 (was $165); at Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
Sam Edelman Staley Satin Mules, $55 (was $110); at Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
Johanna Ortiz Crepe Jumpsuit, $1,187 (was $1,695); at Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
Rosie Assoulin One-Shoulder Top, $1,187 (was $1,695); at Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
Simone Rocha Ruffled Slides, $373 (was $620); at Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
Miu Miu Embellished Denim Jacket, $1,176 (was $1,960); at Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
Marni Asymmetric Wrap Skirt, $805 (was $1,150); at Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
Solid and Striped Anne-Marie Swimsuit, $101 (was $168); at Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
Zimmerman Ruffled Floral-Print Dress, $595 (was $850); at Net-A-Porter
Zimmermann
Vine Dawson Slingback Sandals, $150 (was $250); at Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
Sacai Striped Wide-Leg Pants, $609 (was $870); at Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
Dion Lee One-Shoulder Stretch-Crepe Dress, $613 (was $875); at Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
Jacquemus Cotton Mini Dress, $342 (was $570); at Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
Joseph April Tie-Front Cotton Dress, $235 (was $335); at Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
Karla Colletto Lace-Up Swimsuit, $235 (was $335); at Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
Equipment Layla Floral Print Camisole, $77 (was $110); at Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
Dolce & Gabbana Sicily Mini Shoulder Bag, $1,607 (was $2.295); at Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter