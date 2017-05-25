StyleCaster
What to Buy from Net-A-Porter’s Summer Sale

Lauren Caruso
by
Net-a-porter Sale
Photo: Getty Images

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! And no, we don’t mean the day before a holiday weekend, although we’re pretty stoked about that, too. It’s Net-A-Porter’s biannual sale, which means that designer-label off-the-shoulder dress/ruffled crop top/denim midi-skirt that you’ve been eyeing for months but couldn’t rationalize spending your rent on is now on sale—and probably for almost half off. How’s that for fortuitous timing?

Even better news: If you waited until the last possible moment to get your packing list together for Memorial Day Weekend and now you just have to have that Solid and Striped one-piece, the luxe retailers offers same-day shipping for NYC residents. (If you’re not in NYC but you can manage to pass up half-off brands like Jacquemus, Johanna Ortiz, and Maiyet, may we borrow your self-control?)

Ahead, find our favorite pieces from the sale, including a pair of ruffled slides from Simone Rocha that are 40 percent off, a Zimmerman floral dress that you’ll wear all summer long, and Dolce & Gabbana’s soon-to-be-iconic watermelon bag that’s almost $700 off.

Johanna Ortiz Trinidad Ruffled Top, $595 (was $850); at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Tabitha Simona Belen Lace-Up Sandals, $375 (was $625); at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Apiece Apart Sanna Crop Top, $130 (was $185); at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Mes Demoiselles Reve Cotton Dress, $116 (was $165); at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Sam Edelman Staley Satin Mules, $55 (was $110); at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Johanna Ortiz Crepe Jumpsuit, $1,187 (was $1,695); at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Rosie Assoulin One-Shoulder Top, $1,187 (was $1,695); at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Simone Rocha Ruffled Slides, $373 (was $620); at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Miu Miu Embellished Denim Jacket, $1,176 (was $1,960); at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Marni Asymmetric Wrap Skirt, $805 (was $1,150); at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Solid and Striped Anne-Marie Swimsuit, $101 (was $168); at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Tome Gingham Bra Top, $368 (was $525); at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Zimmerman Ruffled Floral-Print Dress, $595 (was $850); at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Zimmermann

Roksanda Circle Pouch, $270 (was $450); at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Erdem Debra Cropped Top, $837 (was $1,395); at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Vine Dawson Slingback Sandals, $150 (was $250); at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Sacai Striped Wide-Leg Pants, $609 (was $870); at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Dion Lee One-Shoulder Stretch-Crepe Dress, $613 (was $875); at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Jacquemus Cotton Mini Dress, $342 (was $570); at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Joseph April Tie-Front Cotton Dress, $235 (was $335); at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Karla Colletto Lace-Up Swimsuit, $235 (was $335); at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Equipment Layla Floral Print Camisole, $77 (was $110); at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Dolce & Gabbana Sicily Mini Shoulder Bag, $1,607 (was $2.295); at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

