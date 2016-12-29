23 H&M Pieces at the Top of Our Winter Wish Lists

Show of hands: How many times have you walked into an H&M intent on picking up a single $4 camisole and walked out with two new chunky sweaters, a lacy bralette, a pair of pants “for work,” whatever that means, and another eyeshadow palette you didn’t need? Yea, been there—more than once. And while we’d love to help you curb your impulse spending,
misery loves company it’s hard to turn down affordable winter basics—especially if you procrastinated your cold-weather shopping.
To help you get your winter wardrobe in shape, we did an exhaustive sweep of H&M’s current online offerings and found 23 things upi *need* to add to cart before they’re gone. Ahead, a cozy-AF cable-knit turtleneck, a made-for-layering silver slip dress, and a pair of joggers you’ll want to live in.
Ruffled Blouse, $49.99; at H&M
Knit Sweater with Lacing, $34.99; at H&M
Biker Jacket, $49.99; at H&M
Satin Maxi Dress, $19.99; at H&M
Sports Pants, $34.99; at H&M
Blouse with Trumpet Sleeves, $24.99; at H&M
Bomber Jacket, $19.99; at H&M
Crushed-Velvet Camisole Top, $24.99; at H&M
Satin Dress, $49.99; at H&M
Faux Fur Collar, $24.99; at H&M
Hooded Top, $19.99; at H&M
3-Pack Hoop Earrings, $4.99; at H&M
Pile-Lined Parka, $59.99; at H&M
Leather Imitation Leather Skirt, $34.99; at H&M
Glittery Dress, $34.99; at H&M
Sequined Skirt, $34.99; at H&M
2-Pack Wool Blend Socks, $12.99; at H&M
Suede Boots, $79.99; at H&M
Cable-Knit Turtleneck Sweater, $39.99; at H&M
Waist Belt, $14.99; at H&M
