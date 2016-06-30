StyleCaster
50 Incredible Summer Pieces You Need from H&M

Photo: H&M

There’s a very specific kind of panic that’s settling over me in the days leading up to the 4th of July weekend—the feeling that it was snowing only two minutes ago and I actually have no summer clothes. Nothing that I want to wear, anyway. It’s this time of year that affordable fast-fashion stores like H&M, with their racks of under-$50 slip dresses and conveniently matched separates, start to look very, very appealing.

I’m fairly certain that I’m not totally alone in this feeling, so in the interest of sparing you the hours it takes to do an exhaustive sweep of H&M’s current online offering, ahead you will find a definitive shortlist of the 50 best summer items available right now. You’ll see summery sandals, maxidresses, tops, rompers, and more refreshingly affordable styles to shop when you start clicking.

1 of 50

Sandals, $34.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Lace Dress, $129; at H&M

Mules with Block Heel, $29.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Dress with Lace, $39.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Dress with Ruffled Sleeves, $39.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Chiffon Maxi Dress, $99; at H&M

Short Cotton Shirt, $39.99; at H&M

Jumpsuit, $59.99; at H&M

Sandals, $14.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Ribbed Jersey Dress, $34.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Texture-Patterned Dress, $24.99; at H&M

Patent Sandals, $34.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Chiffon Maxi Dress, $69.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Dress with Lacing, $24.99; at H&M

Patterned Maxi Dress, $69.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Satin Camisole Top, $34.99; at H&M

Short Satin Top, $34.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Slip-On Sandals, $12.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Lyocell Jumpsuit, $49.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Shirt Dress, $34.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Straw Hat, $14.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $29.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Long Jersey Dress, $17.99; at H&M

Sunglasses, $14.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Maxi Dress, $49.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Cotton Dress, $69.99; at H&M

Chiffon Dress, $59.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Shirt Dress, $34.99; at H&M

Cotton Shirt, $49.99; at H&M

H&M+ Draped Camisole Top, $29.99; at H&M

Bandeau Bikini Top, $19.95; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Off-the-Shoulder Blouse, $39.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Wrapover Top, $29.99; at H&M

Jumpsuit with Lace, $29.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Sleeveless Bodysuit, $19.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Satin Shorts, $39.99; at H&M

Silk Camisole Top, $39.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Sunglasses, $24.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Patterned Shorts, $24.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Textured Skirt, $49.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

One-Shoulder Bodysuit, $34.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Ruffled Blouse, $39.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Relaxed Skinny Ankle Jeans, $39.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Patterned Jumpsuit, $34.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Platform Sandals, $14.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Ribbed Jersey Dress, $34.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Halterneck Swimsuit, $34.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Multi-Colored Sandals, $34.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Embroidered Organza Jumpsuit, $49.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

V-Neck Camisole Top, $17.99; at H&M

