The 50 Best Things to Buy at Forever 21 Right Now

Some people become visibly embarrassed when you ask them where they bought a cute top/dress/skirt, and the answer happens to be certain fast-fashion stores. For me, it’s a proud moment, given my ability to dissect approximately 3,890 items to cull down a winning few that’ll look like a quality investment.
In case you haven’t bothered to scroll through the thousands of pieces on Forever 21’s site right now, I suggest you stop what you’re doing and start browsing the summery dresses, minimalist minis, and those lace-up sandals you’ve been looking for since the warm weather kicked in. If you’re not a fan of sifting, I’ve done the heaving lifting for you and highlighted the 50 best Forever 21 summer buys available right now. Click through the gallery to shop!
Contemporary Cutout Sheath Dress, $27.90; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Crisscross Faux Leather Sandals, $24.90; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Contemporary Textured Culottes Jumpsuit, $32.90; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Self-Tie Chiffon Halter Dress, $19.90; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Contemporary Cocoon Midi Dress, $20.93; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Floral Lace Scoop-Back Dress, $27.90; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Men Spitfire Off World Sunglasses, $39; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
The Fifth Label Daylight Midi Dress, $100; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Contemporary Culottes Jumpsuit, $29.90; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Crisscross Bodycon Mini Dress, $24.90; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Contemporary Eyelash Lace Top, $15.90; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Contemporary Halter Velveteen Jumpsuit, $32.90; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Selfie Leslie High-Neck Romper, $78; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Contemporary Halter Culottes Jumpsuit, $32.90; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Contemporary Sleeveless Midi Shift Dress, $22.90; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Contemporary Button-Back Top, $12.90; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Contemporary Polka Dot Maxi Dress, $22.90; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Floral Off-the-Shoulder Blouse, $19.90; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Faux Leather Espadrille Sandals, $29.90; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Contemporary Cutout-Back Shift Dress, $19.99; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
High-Slit Floral Maxi Dress, $27.90; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Faux Leather Lace-Up Sandals, $24.90; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Plus Size Cutout-Back Mock Neck Dress, $32.90; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21
Tiger Mist Sweetheart Playsuit, $79.90; at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21