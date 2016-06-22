StyleCaster
The 50 Best Things to Buy at Forever 21 Right Now

by
Some people become visibly embarrassed when you ask them where they bought a cute top/dress/skirt, and the answer happens to be certain fast-fashion stores. For me, it’s a proud moment, given my ability to dissect approximately 3,890 items to cull down a winning few that’ll look like a quality investment.

In case you haven’t bothered to scroll through the thousands of pieces on Forever 21’s site right now, I suggest you stop what you’re doing and start browsing the summery dresses, minimalist minis, and those lace-up sandals you’ve been looking for since the warm weather kicked in. If you’re not a fan of sifting, I’ve done the heaving lifting for you and highlighted the 50 best Forever 21 summer buys available right now. Click through the gallery to shop!

1 of 50

Contemporary Cutout Sheath Dress, $27.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Self-Tie Floral Maxi Dress, $29.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Crisscross Faux Leather Sandals, $24.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Polka Dot Maxi Dress, $27.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Contemporary Textured Culottes Jumpsuit, $32.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Varsity-Striped Crop Top, $22.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Rose Print Mini Dress, $22.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Contemporary Woven Top, $17.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Self-Tie Chiffon Halter Dress, $19.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Contemporary Cocoon Midi Dress, $20.93; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Mock Neck Crochet Lace Top, $32.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Floral Lace Scoop-Back Dress, $27.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Men Spitfire Off World Sunglasses, $39; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

The Fifth Label Daylight Midi Dress, $100; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Faux Suede Caged Heels, $34.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Contemporary Culottes Jumpsuit, $29.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Crisscross Bodycon Mini Dress, $24.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Fast Food Enamel Pin Set, $6.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Contemporary Eyelash Lace Top, $15.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Contemporary Halter Velveteen Jumpsuit, $32.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Straw Boater Hat, $14.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Selfie Leslie High-Neck Romper, $78; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Contemporary T-Shirt Dress, $22.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Contemporary Halter Culottes Jumpsuit, $32.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Contemporary Sleeveless Midi Shift Dress, $22.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Floral Print Wrap Dress, $17.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

V-Neck Cutout Midi Dress, $27.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Contemporary Button-Back Top, $12.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

R By Raga Tie-Dye Crop Top, $35; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Strappy-Back Bodysuit, $12.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit, $29.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Contemporary Polka Dot Maxi Dress, $22.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Plus Size Strappy Crop Top, $15.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Floral Off-the-Shoulder Blouse, $19.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Cat Eye Mirrored Sunglasses, $7.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Ikat Print Maxi Dress, $27.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Faux Leather Espadrille Sandals, $29.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Contemporary Cutout-Back Shift Dress, $19.99; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

High-Slit Floral Maxi Dress, $27.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Iridescent Round Sunglasses, $7.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Strappy Lace Bralette, $9.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Faux Leather Lace-Up Sandals, $24.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Asymmetrical Maxi Dress, $22.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Plus Size Cutout-Back Mock Neck Dress, $32.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Oh My Love Crochet Romper, $95; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Strappy One-Shoulder Dress, $20.93; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Embroidered Lace-Up Romper, $27.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Tiger Mist Sweetheart Playsuit, $79.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Metal Round Sunglasses, $7.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Plus Size Floral Crop Top, $19.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

