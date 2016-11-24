StyleCaster
Share

What Our Editors Are Buying from Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales

What's hot
StyleCaster

What Our Editors Are Buying from Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales

by
What Our Editors Are Buying from Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales
21 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

The only way to do Black Friday and Cyber Monday is with a firm plan of attack—with limited-time-only sales and discounts at pretty much every retailer you can think of, this is not the time for window shopping or aimlessly perusing page after page of ASOS wares. If there are any electronics you’ve been putting off buying (a new set of wireless speakers, perhaps?) this weekend’s the time to take the plunge; if you’ve had a winter coat or pair of boots open in a tab since, like, September, strike now—you won’t get a better deal ’till spring.

MORE: Every Major Black Friday Sale You Won’t Want to Miss

Since we’re big on strategizing ’round here, we thought we’d let you in on the pieces we’re planning on taking home this year, from a bulk supply of Uniqlo turtlenecks to shield us from the long winter ahead to a crock pot to keep us fed and happy indoors.

MORE: A Highly Personalized Gift Guide for People We Know (and You Might, Too)

In the gallery below, get a peek at some of the best things to buy this Black Friday and Cyber Monday (well, according to us, at least).

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21

“Everything at Drunk Elephant is 20% off Friday-Monday with the code STUFFED, so I’m stocking up on the C-Firma Day Serum and the Framboos Glycolic Night Serum. There’s nothing better than a sale on really great skin-care products.”—Lauren Caruso, site director

C Firma Day Serum, $64 (was $80) with code STUFFED; at Drunk Elephant

Photo: Drunk Elephant

T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, $72 (was $90) with code STUFFED; at Drunk Elephant

Photo: Drunk Elephant

“I’ve had my eye on this Mackage jacket for months—ever since I did a huge sweater run at Aritzia in September, I’ve dreamt of taking home this oversized leather moto, and at 50 percent off, here’s my chance.”—Lauren Caruso, site director 

Mackage Selene Jacket, $394.99 (was $790); at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

“I’m stocking up on layer-able turtlenecks that I can wear alone now or layered under four other sweaters in the coming weeks.”—Lauren Caruso, site director

Wilfred Free Buswell T-Shirt, $24.99 (was $50); at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

"I'm obsessed with Club Monaco's thin turtlenecks for layering (or not) and this one's next on my list to scoop up." —Lauren Caruso, site director

Club Monaco Julie Turtleneck, $59; at Club Monaco

"I saw Taraji P. Henson at the American Music Awards and immediately decided that I needed a white shirt dress; one that I could wear unbuttoned at the top over fancy lingerie, as to fully channel Henson’s supreme sense of style. Come Friday, I’ll be moving this from my saved page to my shopping cart."—Leah Faye Cooper, editorial producer

Native Youth Frayed Hem Denim Shirt Dress, $49 (was $81); at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

"I love to cook but have yet to try out any crock pot recipes, mainly because I don’t own a crock pot. I’m currently eying this one for my kitchenware stash."—Leah Faye Cooper, editorial producer

KitchenAid Four-Qt. Stainless-Steel Multi-Cooker with Steam/Roast Rack, $249.95 (was $350); at Williams-Sonoma

Photo: Williams-Sonoma

"Lupita Nyong’o wore this beauty a few months ago while promoting Queen of Katwe and I’ve been thinking about it ever since. I can see myself wearing it to a holiday party already."—Leah Faye Cooper, editorial producer

Diprene Dress, $50 (was $200); at KNY

Photo: KNY

“I’m due for a new batch of black Uniqlo Heattech turtlenecks (mine are looking a little worn out from a couple seasons of nonstop wear and machine washing). I think I’ll snag few of the standard version and a few of the Extra Warm, which sound VERY enticing, especially with a trip home to Canada on the horizon.”—Hilary George-Parkin, fashion editor

Heattech Extra Warm Turtleneck T-Shirt, $14.90 (was $19.90); at Uniqlo

Photo: Uniqlo

“I actually had this phone case back when I had the iPhone 5, and I’ve been missing it lately (feels apropos for 2016, no?) Now that I’ve upgraded to the 7, I think I’m due for another one.”—Hilary George-Parkin, fashion editor

Oh What Now iPhone 6 Slim Case by Anna Dorfman, $26.25 (was $35); at Society6

Photo: Society6

“I’m not sure how much longer I can resist the charms of this perfect pink suede bucket bag—especially now that Creatures of Comfort has gone and taken 30 percent off.”—Hilary George-Parkin, fashion editor

Small Suede Bucket Bag, $346.50 (was $495); at Creatures of Comfort

Photo: Creatures of Comfort

Madewell always has a great sale for Black Friday, and I’ve had my eye on these for a while. It’s time to pull the trigger!”—Bibi Deitz, news editor

The Perfect Vintage Jean: Step Hem Edition, $128; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell

“Black Nikes are a wardrobe staple, and these are perfect for the gym. With the Black Friday discount, this is a no-brainer.”—Bibi Deitz, news editor

Nike Juvenate Sneaker, $67.90 (was $85); at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

“I wear these packable jackets under everything in the winter—they are truly the best—and always keep one in my bag in case of chill. I don’t have one with a hood, though, so I’m thinking of getting this hooded model on super-sale for Black Friday.”—Bibi Deitz, news editor

Ultra Light Down Parka, $59.90 (was $79.90); at Uniqlo

Photo: Uniqlo

“I’ve always been a fan of photographer Gray Malin’s whimsical work, but its relatively steep price tags have always kept me from pulling the trigger. Now that his entire site is 30 percent off, I’ll be treating myself to one of his images shot in Palm Springs as a memento of my year living the California dream.”—Cristina Velocci, managing editor

The Porter, $209.30-2449.30 (was $299-3499); at Gray Malin

Photo: Gray Malin

“The Outnet always has killer deals but one thing that’s not necessarily always on sale is its stellar house label, Iris & Ink. Since I live in pants and pullover sweaters in the winter for maximum ease, warmth and comfort, I’ll be scooping up this gray crewneck to layer on repeat through March.”—Cristina Velocci, managing editor

Iris and Ink Aida Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater, $150; at The Outnet

Photo: The Outnet

I have an obsession with black knee-high boots, and have had my eye on these over-the-knee (yup, inching my way up to thigh-high, clearly) ones for a few months. Seeing as I definitely don’t need another pair of boots, I wouldn’t normally buy them, but because they’re on sale … hell yes.”—Chloe Metzger, beauty editor

Evia Boot, $180; at Aldo

Photo: Aldo

I’ve been procrastinating on buying a headboard for my bed, because it’s necessary yet totally unnecessary. This geometric Browne headboard is usually $500—a.k.a. way out of my price range—but with Black Friday sales, it’s barely over $100. I’m obsessed.”—Chloe Metzger, beauty editor

Varick Gallery Browne Full/Queen Panel Wood Headboard, $109.99 (was $634); at Wayfair

Photo: Wayfair

“I’ve had my eye on these guys for a while, because well, just look at them. They’d be such a timeless staple in anyone’s closet, but especially mine. Chic! Easy! Versatile! Croc-embossed! Santa, are you hearing me, boy?”—Christina Grasso, social media manager

Givenchy Paris Line Croc-Embossed Patent Leather Block-Heel Booties, $805 (was $1,150); at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue

“I don’t know if I have the conscience to buy fur of the non-vintage variety, but if someone bought this for me, I wouldn’t hate them for it. Hint, hint.”—Christina Grasso, social media manager

The Fur Salon Fox Fur Coat, $2,495 (was $4,995); at <a href="https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/main/ProductDetail.jsp?FOLDERfolder_id=2534374306633044&PRODUCTprd_id=845524446911971" target="_blank">Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue

“I don’t have a boyfriend right now to steal a leather jacket from, and it is a leather boyfriend moto jacket, after all. I need it to show that I’m an independent woman; I don’t need NO man.”—Christina Grasso, social media manager

Alexander Wang Leather Boyfriend Moto Jacket, $1,197 (was $1,995); at <a href="https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/main/ProductDetail.jsp?FOLDERfolder_id=2534374306436569&PRODUCTprd_id=845524446973203" target="_blank">Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Addictive Asian Beauty Destination You Haven't Discovered Yet

The Addictive Asian Beauty Destination You Haven't Discovered Yet
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share