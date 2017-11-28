StyleCaster
30 Trendy Pieces to Buy from Zara Right Now

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Zara Shopping Guide Winter 2017
Photo: Getty Images

Of course, every shopper prizes the investment items that take months to save up for and that you’ll hang onto for years to come. But when it comes to trending pieces, no one’s crazy about the idea of splurging on them—since, in reality, it’s totally possible you’ll be over them and ready to consign them in a season or three. For garments and accessories that are on-trend but not out-of-control pricey, there’s no better place to stop than Zara.

The fast-fashion retailer is always stocked with every item we’ve seen on our favorite fashion bloggers and influencers—all at a price that doesn’t make you cringe. Sequin dresses, velvet trousers, and sock boots? Check, check, check. (Of course, it’s totally possible to also find the occasional investment piece here, too—but what it’s absolutely known for is the quick finds you’ll want to wear this weekend.)

To see some of our favorite picks to snag from Zara this season, click through the slideshow.

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Velvet Mini Dress with Draped Detail

Velvet Mini Dress with Draped Detail, $50; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Leather Gloves with Elastic Detail

Leather Gloves with Elastic Detail, $40; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Textured Lapel Jacket

Textured Lapel Jacket, $169; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Contrasting Sequinned Mini Skirt

Contrasting Sequinned Mini Skirt, $119; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Velvet Printed Dress

Velvet Printed Dress, $70; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Dress with Silver Stripes

Dress with Silver Stripes, $50; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Long Striped Dress with Shimmer

Long Striped Dress with Shimmer, $70; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Trousers with Side Stripe

Trousers with Side Stripe, $36; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: High Heel Leather Ankle Boots with Colorful Stripes

High Heel Leather Ankle Boots with Colorful Stripes, $139; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Reversible Long Coat

Reversible Long Coat, $149; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Quilted Velvet Jacket

Quilted Velvet Jacket, $149; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Faux Fur Stole

Faux Fur Stole, $90; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Oversized Roll Neck Sweater

Oversized Roll Neck Sweater, $60; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Corduroy Culottes

Corduroy Culottes, $70; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Fringed Jumpsuit

Fringed Jumpsuit, $90; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Printed Velvet Crossover Dress

Printed Velvet Crossover Dress, $70; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Velvet Jumpsuit with Geometric Appliques

Velvet Jumpsuit with Geometric Appliques, $70; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Leather High Heel Ankle Boots

Leather High Heel Ankle Boots, $119; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Cropped Checked Top

Cropped Checked Top, $36; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Shimmery High Heel Ankle Boots

Shimmery High Heel Ankle Boots, $70; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Fine Corduroy Culottes

Fine Corduroy Culottes, $70; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Oversized Hooded Sweatshirt

Oversized Hooded Sweatshirt, $40; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Thick Corduroy Trousers

Thick Corduroy Trousers, $70; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Monochrome High Heel Mules

Monochrome High Heel Mules, $50; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Faux Fur Headband

Faux Fur Headband, $23; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Velvet Nautical Cap

Velvet Nautical Cap, $23; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Striped Velvet Trousers

Striped Velvet Trousers, $40; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Checked and Frayed Straight Trousers

Checked and Frayed Straight Trousers, $26; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Mid Rise Jeans with Stars

Mid Rise Jeans with Stars, $50; at Zara

What to Buy at Zara Right Now: Metallic Beaded Crossbody Bag

Metallic Beaded Crossbody Bag, $30; at Zara

