30 Trendy Pieces to Buy from Zara Right Now

Of course, every shopper prizes the investment items that take months to save up for and that you’ll hang onto for years to come. But when it comes to trending pieces, no one’s crazy about the idea of splurging on them—since, in reality, it’s totally possible you’ll be over them and ready to consign them in a season or three. For garments and accessories that are on-trend but not out-of-control pricey, there’s no better place to stop than Zara.

The fast-fashion retailer is always stocked with every item we’ve seen on our favorite fashion bloggers and influencers—all at a price that doesn’t make you cringe. Sequin dresses, velvet trousers, and sock boots? Check, check, check. (Of course, it’s totally possible to also find the occasional investment piece here, too—but what it’s absolutely known for is the quick finds you’ll want to wear this weekend.)

To see some of our favorite picks to snag from Zara this season, click through the slideshow.