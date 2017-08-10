StyleCaster
Share

The 15 Best Pieces to Buy at Boohoo Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 15 Best Pieces to Buy at Boohoo Right Now

Christina Grasso
by
The 15 Best Pieces to Buy at Boohoo Right Now
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Stylecaster/Boohoo

Take one look at Boohoo, and you’re bound to feel overwhelmed. We’re not about to tally an exact count, but the British online retailer offers what appears to be thousands of clothing items and accessories, making it nearly impossible to comb through it all. So, we did you a huge favor: We scoured the whole site and narrowed it down to 15 killer steals, all well under the $100 mark. In general, it’s worth keeping an eye on their promotions, because Boohoo regularly runs crazy sales—we’re talking 50 percent off site-wide.

7 Best Makeup Priming Sprays That Won’t Leave Your Face Extra Oily

Anyway, you’re welcome. Ahead, browse our favorites to shop right now.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

Boutique Maisie Lace-Up A-Line Sequin Skirt, $40; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo

Zoe Chevron Contrast Panel Wide-Leg Trousers, $36; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo

Charlotte Sequin Velvet Kimono, $80; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo

Erin Holographic Mac, $50; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo

Georgina Floral Belted Kimono, $60; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo

Grace Wet Look Mac, $80; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo

Beth Boutique Woven Exaggerated Sleeve Blouse, $32; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo

Zahara Contrast Panel Wide-Leg Relaxed Trousers, $30; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo

Gigi Metallic Leather Look A-Line Mini Skirt, $24; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo

Fiona Off the Shoulder Gingham Tie-Sleeve Top, $40; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo
Photo: Boohoo

Lucy Distressed Longline Denim Jacket, $70; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo

Molly Woven Ruffle Hem Off-Shoulder Dress, $36; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo

Charlotte Floral Belted Kimono, $60; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo

Leona Contrast Panel Wide-Leg Relaxed Trousers, $30; at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Quick and Easy Tips for Your Sexiest Look Ever

10 Quick and Easy Tips for Your Sexiest Look Ever
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share