The 45 Best Pieces to Buy at ASOS Right Now

Sorry, but you can’t call yourself an avid online shopper and not be an excellent ASOS customer. The U.K.-based online superstore is doing everything right—from selling thousands of pieces that feel very right now at a justifiable price to filtering in a curated mix of higher-end designers such as Love, Moschino, Sonia by Sonia Rykiel, and its own more minimalist, elevated line, ASOS WHITE—except mining the store’s massive website can be a task if you’re not up to the challenge, or if you just have more pressing things to do than sift through 799 dresses.

If that’s the case, you’ll be happy to know that I do not have more pressing things to do, and actually enjoy slowly looking at every single item on various shopping sites, So, inspired by the selection of really, really good stuff I have saved in my own queue—I’ve done the work for you and highlighted 45 perfect pieces to add to your cart, from off-the-shoulder tops and mom jeans to embroidered denim shorts and embellished flat leather sandals.