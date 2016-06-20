The 45 Best Pieces to Buy at ASOS Right Now

Sorry, but you can’t call yourself an avid online shopper and not be an excellent ASOS customer. The U.K.-based online superstore is doing everything right—from selling thousands of pieces that feel very right now at a justifiable price to filtering in a curated mix of higher-end designers such as Love, Moschino, Sonia by Sonia Rykiel, and its own more minimalist, elevated line, ASOS WHITE—except mining the store’s massive website can be a task if you’re not up to the challenge, or if you just have more pressing things to do than sift through 799 dresses.
If that’s the case, you’ll be happy to know that I do not have more pressing things to do, and actually enjoy slowly looking at every single item on various shopping sites, So, inspired by the selection of really, really good stuff I have saved in my own queue—I’ve done the work for you and highlighted 45 perfect pieces to add to your cart, from off-the-shoulder tops and mom jeans to embroidered denim shorts and embellished flat leather sandals.
Denim Shift Dress with Cold Shoulder and Ruffle Detail, $68
Original Mom Jeans with Stepped Hem, $62
Minimale Animale Star Night Swimsuit, $208
Selected Lovely Strappy Top with Lace Insert, $56.60
Warehouse Tie Front Midi Dress, $73
ASOS WHITE Wide Leg Culottes, $89
Oasis Crepe Cami Slip Dress, $64.70
Selected Fria Spot Print 3/4 Sleeve Blazer, $145.58
FUNFAIR Tie Leg Flat Sandals, $46
ASOS Denim Off Shoulder Tie Front Playsuit, $46
The Jetset Diaries Mariposa Open Back Mini Dress, $235
Vila Embroidered Maxi Dress, $89
Pitusa Pom Pom Crop Top, $130
adidas Originals Pharrell Williams Trefoil Sweatshirt, $100
Tie Front Shift Dress in Natural Fibre Stripe, $73
Top With Off Shoulder In Shirred Festival Stripe, $26
Motel Rainbow Tube Top With Plunge Swimsuit, $57
New Look Block Heel Mule, $38
Ellesse Low Back Leotard With Front Logo, $41
Whistles Fluid Cropped Trousers, $177.93
Champion Classic Oversized Pull Over Hoodie, $58
ASOS WHITE Textured Satin Wide Leg Culottes, $114
Missguided Ripped Denim Skirt, $40.44
Oasis Lace Up Block Heeled Sandal, $62
Soft Off The Shoulder Bardot Midi Dress, $106
Fila Cropped Bralet Top With Zip Front Detail, $57
FEMI Leather Embellished Slider Sandals, $52
Selected Gavina Blazer with 3/4 Length Sleeves, $138
New Look Plus Daisy Print Jersey Body, $25
Off The Shoulder Top With Ruffle Sleeve, $49
ADPT Stripe Skater Skirt Co Ord, $49
Le Coq Sportif Oversized Boyfriend Color Block T-Shirt, $36
Suncoo Laora Shirt with Lace Collar, $162
Rock N Rose Joni Set Of 2 Layering Floral Chokers, $25
ASOS WHITE Textured Bonded Skirt With Frill Detail, $146
Liquor & Poker Petite High Wasted Denim Shorts With Sequin Rainbow Pockets, $49
Calvin Klein Bikini Bottoms, $47, and Top, $44
ASOS WHITE Zip Front Wide Leg Jumpsuit, $137.49
Red Boarder Print Beach Short Co-ord, $32.35
ASOS CURVE Ridley Skinny Jean in Steel Gray, $46
Liquor & Poker Skinny Fit Cropped Dungarees, $56.60
Monki Ruffle Off The Shoulder Top, $33