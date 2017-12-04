15 Gorgeous Gifts from Anthropologie That Won’t Bankrupt You

It’s hard not to love Anthropologie. They’ve got something for most taste types, from hippie chic to business casual, and they have cute and super-unique items that are perfect for gifting.

Although we’re sure you wouldn’t mind spending a few hours browsing through their online catalog, we thought we’d save you some time by finding the best gifts on Anthropologie that come in under $125. Most of them come in under $50. Because really, not every friend is worth putting a Benjamin Franklin toward, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find a thoughtful, unique gift for them, too.

A version of this article was originally published in November 2016.