StyleCaster
Share

15 Gorgeous Gifts from Anthropologie That Won’t Bankrupt You

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Gorgeous Gifts from Anthropologie That Won’t Bankrupt You

Lauren Caruso
by
15 Gorgeous Gifts from Anthropologie That Won’t Bankrupt You
15 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER / Anthropologie

It’s hard not to love Anthropologie. They’ve got something for most taste types, from hippie chic to business casual, and they have cute and super-unique items that are perfect for gifting.

MORE: A Highly Personalized Gift Guide for People We Know

Although we’re sure you wouldn’t mind spending a few hours browsing through their online catalog, we thought we’d save you some time by finding the best gifts on Anthropologie that come in under $125. Most of them come in under $50. Because really, not every friend is worth putting a Benjamin Franklin toward, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find a thoughtful, unique gift for them, too.

A version of this article was originally published in November 2016.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

Constellation Jewelry, $48 at anthropologie.com

 

Cut Ceramic Planter, $28; at Anthropologie

 

 

Bronte Poncho, $118 at anthropologie.com

Caldley Moscow Mule Mug, $24; at Anthropologie

 

Leather Pom Keychain, $24 at anthropologie.com

June & May Portable Speaker, $88 at anthropologie.com

Admiral Hanging Mirror, $18; at Anthropologie

Monogram Pendant Necklace, $38 at anthropologie.com

Voluspa Limited Edition Cut Glass Jar Candle, $26; at Anthropologie

 

One Line a Day: A Five-Year Memory Book, $17 at anthropologie.com

Capri Blue Mini Zodiac Candles, $14 at anthropologie.com

Bodha Incense Ritual Stick Set, $28 at anthropologie.com

Lovewild Blooming Tea, $22 at anthropologie.com

Pommed Slide Slippers, $68 at anthropologie.com

VitaJuwel ViA Balance Gem-Water Bottle, $98 on anthropologie.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

19 (Delicious) Ways Not to Get Sick This Year

19 (Delicious) Ways Not to Get Sick This Year
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share