From Brita Filters to Rubbermaid Containers: Here’s What You Should Really Be Buying This Black Friday

I’ve been a shopping writer/ editor for five years now. What does that mean? My entire career revolves around finding the best deals, basically. Didn’t know this was a career? Well, now you do! Are you jealous? Enough of my gloating, though. It’s time to get down to business. In case you live under a Wi-Fi-less rock, you know that today is Black Friday, the shopping holiday of the year. If you’re in the midst of trying to figure out what, exactly, to buy this Black Friday, then allow me to make things easier for you. I scoured through the 962 (and growing) pages of Black Friday 2022 deals at Amazon to narrow down what is actually worth your money.

I know it’s not the most fun to stock up on the necessities, but there’s a recession looming, people! You have to save now while you can! So, here’s the game plan: Black Friday is ending tonight and I’m sure you all have gotten your “fun” shopping out of the way. Now’s the time to get serious and grab things you actually truly need. Just remember that Black Friday deals at Amazon are the best for Prime members. No worries if you don’t have a subscription, you can get a completely free trial and all of the benefits today at this page here. It’s that easy!

Sure, it’s basically glorified grocery shopping, but stocking up on these home essentials during the last hours of Black Friday will save you a bunch of money down the road. Below, check out the best Black Friday deals you can still shop that will actually save you money. You need these things a hell of a lot more than you need that gua sha, no matter what TikTok is telling you.

Brita XL Water Filter Dispenser

Brita filters hardly ever go on sale, so we’re taking what we can get with this deal on the XL dispenser

. It’s perfect to slide into your fridge and saves a lot of time since you won’t have to keep going back to the sink to refill your pitcher.

Charmin Ultra Gentle Toilet Paper

Starting off strong here because I didn’t come to play. Everybody poops. Everybody needs toilet paper. Charmin’s doesn’t feel like sandpaper and it’s 39 percent off

. Grab a bunch, grab a little, I don’t care. Just know if you don’t hop on this deal, you’ll regret it when you see the cost of TP at the grocery store.

Purell 2-in-1 Moisturizing Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel

The pandemic has taught me one thing and it’s that Purell hand sanitizer

is like a black market hot ticket. They always sell out and whenever your whip out a bottle in public, at least eight people will ask for some. Stock up on a six-pack and save $11.

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips

Crest whitening strips have been in my life longer than any intimate relationship. They’re usually costly but we all know how to make them last. Get them for 35 percent off

today and you’ll be set for the next year. Apparently, this kit includes 20 daily treatments that can remove stains from the past 14 years (!!) of your life. Imagine removing emotional stains like that! Nobody would need therapy!

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder

Do you know how much collagen your body starts to lose after you turn 30??? One whole percent a year. Hell to the no. My body will be full of collagen from now on because I’m buying the same protein powder that Jennifer Aniston has been putting in her coffee (no comment) for decades. She looks great, I’ll look great. It’s simply science. It’s also nearly 50 percent off

.

Quest Nutrition Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Protein Bars

Protein bars will never, ever taste as good as dessert, but these ones are good. They don’t taste like feet and have a bunch of protein in them. The mini kinds are cute and are ideal to pack in your bag for road trips or commutes to work. They’ll keep you from going hangry, and you’ll save 18 percent on them

. Quest doesn’t go on sale at all, so take what discount you can.

Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil 11-pc Set

Castor oil is not sexy, but shoppers use this on their eyebrows and swear it helps their hair grow back in a few weeks, and that’s hot. Included in this on-sale 11-piece set

is a huge 4-ounce bottle of castor oil, five spoolies and five applicator brushes.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry Airtight Food Storage Container Set

Get a set of four top-rated and airtight food containers from Rubbermaid for $30

—that’s under $10 apiece. These food storage essentials are ideal for dry goods like pasta and flour since they’ll protect the ingredients from drying out and becoming stale.