What They Wore: 10 Best-Dressed Stars at the 12-12-12 Hurricane Sandy Benefit

Last night, some of the biggest celebrities and musical acts joined together for a special concert to benefit the Robin Hood Relief Fund to support victims of Hurricane Sandy. Featuring stars like Bruce Springsteen, Kanye West, Jon Bon Jovi, The Rolling Stones, Alicia Keys, The Who, and more, the night was truly an all-out charity concert bonanza packed with memorable moments (not the least of which was Kanye wearing a skirt—again).

In addition to the spectacle happening onstage, the biggest and brightest stars also turned up on the red carpet sporting some serious designer duds and of-the-instant trends. From Katie Holmes clad completely in Tom Ford to Blake Lively looking stunning in an Isabel Marant number, both the event and the fashion left us wanting more.

Read on to see the ten best dressed guests of last night’s amazing fundraiser!