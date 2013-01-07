What the Stars Will Be Eating at the 2013 Golden Globes

Let’s face it, the Golden Globes, often considered the stepchild to the Oscars, is one of the most entertaining award shows around. Not only is it generally considerably shorter than its slightly more prestigious counterpart, but the celebrities in the crowd are always in a better mood thanks to the endless supply of 2004 Grand Vintage Moët et Chandon champagne (which retails for $69 per bottle) and a gourmet meal prepared by Beverly Hilton Executive Chef Suki Sugiura and Executive Pastry Chef Thomas Henzi. Sugiura, who has cooked the Golden Globes dinner eight times before, said that the menu was inspired by “the California experience and the global experience.” So you can all feel like a part of the Golden Globes A-list crowd, we’ve provided the full menu of what the guests will be chowing down on come January 13.

Read on to see the menu, and click here to check out the recipes if you decide you want to replicate the delicious dishes for your own Globes bash!



First Course: Grilled artichokes on frisée served with fennel tomato lemon mousse or kabocha pumpkin smoked dried tomato tart with pepper honey goat cheese.



Second Course: Smoked flat iron steak or pacific sea bass.



Dessert: Trio of cappuccino mousse dome, orange sanguine and chocolate salted caramel.

The 70th Annual Golden Globes, with hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, airs on NBC on January 13. Share with us in the comments below—are you jealous of the 2013 Golden Globes menu?