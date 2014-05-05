Here’s What Tabloid Headlines Would Look Like If They Weren’t Sexist

As much as we love a juicy tabloid headline, we have to concede that many of them are pretty sexist in nature. As we can attest, this usually isn’t done out of any sincerely engendered mindset, but rather to grab as many clicks as possible.

However, there’s at least one group of people taking the tabloids to task over their most egregious headlines. Vagenda Magazine, a feminist publication based in London, re-writes the most sexist headlines seen in online tabloids and makes them much more accurate, which means also taking away all the engendered way of looking at the world of celebrities. For example:

The fact that George Clooney’s new fiance, Amal Alamuddin, is referred to as nothing more than a “hot, successful lawyer,” is actually laughable, considering that she’s probably accomplished more in her life than Clooney and all his co-horts combined. Here are some more re-written headlines, which omit any reference to women’s body size, hair, and general appearance. They’re all awesome.

All photos courtesy of Vagenda