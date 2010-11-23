StyleCaster
What StyleCaster Is Thankful For This Year…

Kerry Pieri
by
In this mutable universe of fashion and media, changing faster and more often than Anna Dello Russo does at Fashion Week, sometimes it’s difficult to stop, breathe and take stock.

In honor of Thanksgiving we’re doing just that and letting you in on what we’re most thankful for. Obviously the sickest kids who come see what we put out every day are on the very tippy top of that list, but read on for the rest. Happy Thanksgiving!

This year I am thankful for Katy Perry for a number of reasons. One, she gave us Teenage Dream, which is by far the best song of 2010 and I don't think I'll ever tire of it. Two, she's a ray of sunshine in a world where trends have taken a turn towards the minimalist and goth  we all need a little glitter now and again!  And three, she doesn't take herself too seriously. While we might have a good laugh at her cupcake bra or sprinkle-covered nails, she manages to pull them off (and somehow still look smokin hot) every time.

-Alyssa Vingan, Associate Editor

I am thankful for Justin Bieber and that gorgeous head of hair!

-Andrea Uku, Writer

The Maxi Skirt Renaissance  I've been dying for maxi skirts for years, but once they started hitting the runway en masse it meant I could stock up without scouring ebay. Plus they make me look taller - score.

-Kerry Pieri, Features Director

Im thankful for the return of the curvy model.  Ill have that to comfort me in the aftermath of the Thanksgiving dinner food coma.

-Emily Finkbinder, Creative Director

I am thankful for Daphne Guinness, for without whom my hair may may never have been dual tone.

-Dee Grossmann, Fashion Assistant 

I am thankful for the return of all the 90s inspired clothing that carried over from fall and into spring. My personal style disposition generally channels a 13 year old boy from 1994 who watches Waynes World on repeat while eating pizza flavored Combos. Alas, to feel its socially and fashionably acceptable to dress in maxi skirts, beanies and plaid is something to be thankful for.

-Janice Chou, Style and  Market Editor

I am thankful for matte lips  in bright fuchsias or deep berries  they were everywhere on the runways and a great compliment to the bold brow of the season. Love. Love. Love. And Im of course relieved that Ill get a small break from girls with way too much gloss on.

-Rachel Adler, Beauty Editor

I am thankful for the StyleCaster Team. The best f*c&king team in the business!!

-Ari Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer

Im thankful for the grunge/goth trend making a comeback, making my translucent skin and love of black clothing seem cool.

-Rachel Siegel, Media Relations

I am thankful for the emergence of corporate responsibility. We are all consumers  and it's too late to change that. The question is how do the brands we love help ensure we are consuming in a responsible and sensible way?

-David Goldberg, Chief Marketing Officer

