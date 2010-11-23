What StyleCaster Is Thankful For This Year…

In this mutable universe of fashion and media, changing faster and more often than Anna Dello Russo does at Fashion Week, sometimes it’s difficult to stop, breathe and take stock.
In honor of Thanksgiving we’re doing just that and letting you in on what we’re most thankful for. Obviously the sickest kids who come see what we put out every day are on the very tippy top of that list, but read on for the rest. Happy Thanksgiving!
This year I am thankful for Katy Perry for a number of reasons. One, she gave us Teenage Dream, which is by far the best song of 2010 and I don't think I'll ever tire of it. Two, she's a ray of sunshine in a world where trends have taken a turn towards the minimalist and goth we all need a little glitter now and again! And three, she doesn't take herself too seriously. While we might have a good laugh at her cupcake bra or sprinkle-covered nails, she manages to pull them off (and somehow still look smokin hot) every time.
-Alyssa Vingan, Associate Editor
The Maxi Skirt Renaissance I've been dying for maxi skirts for years, but once they started hitting the runway en masse it meant I could stock up without scouring ebay. Plus they make me look taller - score.
-Kerry Pieri, Features Director
Im thankful for the return of the curvy model. Ill have that to comfort me in the aftermath of the Thanksgiving dinner food coma.
-Emily Finkbinder, Creative Director
I am thankful for the return of all the 90s inspired clothing that carried over from fall and into spring. My personal style disposition generally channels a 13 year old boy from 1994 who watches Waynes World on repeat while eating pizza flavored Combos. Alas, to feel its socially and fashionably acceptable to dress in maxi skirts, beanies and plaid is something to be thankful for.
-Janice Chou, Style and Market Editor
I am thankful for matte lips in bright fuchsias or deep berries they were everywhere on the runways and a great compliment to the bold brow of the season. Love. Love. Love. And Im of course relieved that Ill get a small break from girls with way too much gloss on.
-Rachel Adler, Beauty Editor
I am thankful for the StyleCaster Team. The best f*c&king team in the business!!
-Ari Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer
Im thankful for the grunge/goth trend making a comeback, making my translucent skin and love of black clothing seem cool.
-Rachel Siegel, Media Relations
I am thankful for the emergence of corporate responsibility. We are all consumers and it's too late to change that. The question is how do the brands we love help ensure we are consuming in a responsible and sensible way?
-David Goldberg, Chief Marketing Officer