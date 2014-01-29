Beyoncé’s Dress Size Revealed: The Curvaceous Star Is Actually Really Tiny

Despite having coined the term “bootylicious,” it seems Beyoncé might not be quite as curvaceous as you might think, according to a recent interview given by Michael Costello—the designer who dressed Bey for Sunday’s Grammys.
MORE: Bey and Jay’s Cutest Grammys Moments
“We didn’t have any of her sizes or measurements,” Costello told E! Online. “The dress was just made to fit a sample mannequin. It’s smaller than a size 4. She is tiny! That dress is at least a 2/4. She looks amazing. I just love the way it all came together. Ty Hunter [Beyoncé’s stylist] knew it was going to fit.”
MORE: Bey Performed at M’Obama’s 50th
There you have it, folks. Beyoncé, reigning queen of all things curve and mother of two-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, is actually really tiny. Of course, that doesn’t mean she can’t still shake what mama Tina Knowles gave her; anyone who watched her Grammys performance knows that.