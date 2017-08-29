What Shoes to Wear With Skinny Jeans: 20 Inspiring Outfit Ideas

We kinda have a love/hate relationship with skinny jeans going. They’ve become a closet staple because they look amazing, but they’ve also become the bane of our existence because a lot of the time it’s hard to know exactly what to wear with them—especially when it comes to shoes. When we wear skinnies, our shoes are going to be on full display so the pressure is on to pick a pair that is perfect. But the awesome thing about this situation? From sneakers to skinny jeans with heels, the sleek style of tapered denim leaves us tons of options.

But let’s also not forget that shoes can completely change the entire ambiance of an outfit. A pair of slinky, strappy sandals or a set of chunky moto boots change the entire look and feel of an ensemble.

Click through the gallery for 20 completely different (but equally stylish) ideas on what shoes to wear with skinny jeans.

All Photos, unless otherwise noted: Imaxtree and Jenny Norris

Originally posted January 2014. Updated August 2017.