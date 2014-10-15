What Shoes to Wear With Jeans and Skirts This Fall

A chilly fall season ushers in a way of dressing that we’ve been ignoring for months: covering up our legs. With that in mind, we’ve decided to bring you a chic slew of bottom-half pairings—what shoes to wear with jeans and various skirts. Basically, if you’re looking for new fall styling tips, we’ve got you covered.
Here, we paired fast fashion pieces from like Topshop and H&M with high-end designers like Balmain, Isabel Marant, Reed Krakoff, and Christian Louboutin to come up with these stylish sets.
Click through the gallery above to find some serious style inspiration for your bottom-half fall fashion wardrobe.
Photographer: Jenny Norris
Stylist: Sofia Karvela
AP: Gabi Richmond
Adding a flannel or plaid shirt around the waist is a great way to complement totally destroyed denim. Dress up the overall look with a fierce pair of statement heels.
Levi's jeans, Ruthie Davis heels, Vintage flannel.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
With a high-slit maxi skirt, try a pair of bold colored booties for a stylish pop.
Reed Krakoff skirt, Aska booties.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
Just because it is cold doesn't mean you have to stop wearing short skirts. Match one with a set of suede knee high boots.
Isabel Marant skirt, Christian Louboutin boots.
To balance the distressed look of ripped up jeans, pair a high neck sweater with a fitted jacket for a rough-meets-refined look. A cuff at the ankle and a pair of short boots pulls together the look from top to bottom.
TopShop jeans, Aska shoes, Current Elliot jacket, Dolce & Gabbana sweater.
Style a pair of cream knee high boots to tone down a bright color.
Alexander Wang skirt, Christian Louboutin boots, Trafaluc white shirt, The Row sweater.
If you are petite, pairing black jeans with black boots is a great way to elognate the body.
Keytee Replay jeans, Reed Krakoff boots, Phillip Lim sweater.
We pulled out the hidden silver sequin patches in the holes of these jeans by pairing them with complimentary silver shoes and a silver-grey belt. Notice details in your style pieces and tie your look together in a subtle way.
Balmain jeans, Equipment top, Aska heels.
Who says a t-shirt and jeans has to be frumpy? Try wearing a bright vintage tee paired with painted jeans and comfy shoes for a downtown look that is anything but casual.
What Goes Around Comes Around vintage tee and paint splatter jeans, Converse sneakers.
Adding a bold pop of color with pointy-toe heels is a great way to spruce up a neutral toned outfit.
Chloe top, Levi's jeans, Christian Louboutin heels.
Style a pair of dainty lace up heels with overly distressed denim to polish up the look.
Vibrant Miu jeans, Brian Atwood lace up heels, The Row sweater.