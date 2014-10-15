What Shoes to Wear With Jeans and Skirts This Fall

A chilly fall season ushers in a way of dressing that we’ve been ignoring for months: covering up our legs. With that in mind, we’ve decided to bring you a chic slew of bottom-half pairings—what shoes to wear with jeans and various skirts. Basically, if you’re looking for new fall styling tips, we’ve got you covered.

Here, we paired fast fashion pieces from like Topshop and H&M with high-end designers like Balmain, Isabel Marant, Reed Krakoff, and Christian Louboutin to come up with these stylish sets.

Click through the gallery above to find some serious style inspiration for your bottom-half fall fashion wardrobe.

Photographer: Jenny Norris

Stylist: Sofia Karvela

AP: Gabi Richmond