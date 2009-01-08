Daily Desire: What Shall I Wear by Claire McCardell
Object of Desire: What Shall I Wear by Claire McCardell, $16.47, at amazon.com
Reasons for Lust:
Reason #1: Because Claire McCardell was the ultimate reccessionista. She introduced Americans to an effortless style free from expensive, Parisian designs.
Reason #2: Because Claire McCardell put American ready-to-wear on the map and even has street cred with some of the current greats including design darling, Marc Jacobs.
Reason #3: Because there are charming illustrations, sewing instructions and solid advice straight from the designers mouth.