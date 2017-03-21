This Is the TV Show that Selena Gomez Binge-Watches

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.
Selena Gomez binge-watches “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” can’t live without chocolate cake, and says her favorite movie is “Crazy Stupid Love” in Vogue’s newest edition of 73 Questions. [Vogue]
For Allure’s April cover story, the mag asked 41 women of color to discuss the story of their lives through their skin tone. [Allure]
Apple is dropping a red iPhone 7 in collaboration with (PRODUCT)RED. [Refinery29]
Speaking of red, Nicki Minaj twerked in a red latex dress after breaking a Billboard Hot 100 record. [Cosmopolitan]
Uh, Mariah Carey is making an “All I Want for Christmas Is You” movie for Christmas. [Elle]
Does energy healing actually work? [Well + Good]
What to buy from American Apparel’s going away sale. [Racked]
Why this $5 overnight pimple treatment is one editor’s go-to product. [Fashionista]
Vans x Urban Outfitters is adding a third collaborator: Sasha Lane. [Teen Vogue]
