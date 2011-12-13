What Rachel Zoe Wants To Give (& Get) This Holiday Season

What do you get for the girl that has everything? Rachel Zoe’s husband Rodger Berman probably struggles with this every single year. I mean, how many Birkins can one woman have? Can you really buy her another Chanel jacket?

Okay, so no amount of Birkins is too many, and you can buy her another Chanel jacket, but we all want to change it up from time to time!Luckily, Rach shared her holiday picks with Neiman Marcus in case you needed some guidance (and if your budget is flexible…and I mean very flexible).

My favorite item on the list is clearly something she has already picked out for little Skyler: A mini Mercedes-Benz 300SL Electric Car, retailing for $395.I’m pretty sure I had a fake Jeep Wrangler when I was younger, so I can’t judge, but that was the ’90s, honey. The economy wasn’t in the crapper and stuff was just way better.

Also on the list is a $2,500 Chanel book set (hint, hint Rodg), which comes in a signature tweed slipcase. This is an adorable gift, but if I’m spending upwards of two grand on a book, it better dispense nacho cheese and booze on command. Anyway, take a look at the rest of Rach’s list here and let me know what she missed!