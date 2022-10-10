What Planet Rules Each Day of the Week? Here’s How to Plan Your Week Using Astrology

Scroll To See More Images

There are seven days of the week, but did you know that seven planets serve as the ruler each day? This ancient tradition stems from Babylonian times and holds significant merit since Astrology’s first organized roots are traced to this time period. Knowing what planet rules each day of the week is like a cheat code for success, because planning your life according to astrology can be surprisingly effective.

Think about what day of the week it is right now. Think about the planet that rules over this day. What is this planet like? What does that it have to offer you? What challenges does it present for you? The planet that rules each day of the week influences the way those 24 hours will unfold. If you make a point of doing something that falls in line with the planet of the day, it will allow you to work with the flow of energy rather than against it. And by looking to the ruling planet of the day for guidance, you’re getting an added boost of power and momentum in the process.

Since the beginning of astrology—which is recorded as early as 2,000 B.C.—outer planets such as Uranus, Neptune and Pluto were not yet discovered. This is because the telescope had not yet been invented yet, and in the past, astrologers and astronomers could only work with planets visible to the naked eye. After all, astrology is based on the Earth’s perspective. The Babylonians organized the weekly calendar we still use today. And because astrology is more relevant than ever, you can use the days of the week as a general planning guide to help you know when it’s best to initiate or pursue certain endeavors.

As far as the days of the week go, here are the astrological associations and suggestions for how you can plan your week to the best of your ability:

What Planet Rules Each Day of the Week?

Monday is ruled by the Moon

The Moon in Astrology represents one’s nurturing and emotional instinct. The Moon rules Cancer—the sign we associate with mothering and mood changes. Indeed the Moon is the one planet that ebbs and flows more than any other. This may be why starting anything on Monday may likely lead to a change of direction. If you want something to be permanent, it’s best not to initiate it on Monday. The exception, of course, is domestic undertakings. Monday is an excellent time to clean, reorganize and rejuvenate, as the moon is all about the home and the heart.

Best For: Mediation, Rest, Therapy & Journaling

Tuesday is ruled by Mars

Mars in Astrology symbolizes the principle of assertive energy. Aries is the sign of the zodiac ruled by Mars. Thanks to fiery Mars, we associate Aries with qualities of leadership and courage. Use Tuesday to initiate a pioneering activity that requires gumption and strength. If you have something to initiate that requires compromise and tact however, another day might be better. However, if you’re hosting a competition or interested in major a major career move, Tuesday is always a day of courage and motivation.

Best For: Work, Fitness, Leadership & Competition

Wednesday is ruled by Mercury

Mercury is the planet that rules our mindset. Ruling both Gemini and Virgo, Mercury bestows us with rational thinking ability and a quick, clever wit. Mercury analyzes, discerns and communicates. Consequently, anything that requires clear thinking, dialogue or decision making is best initiated on Wednesday. If you’re a writer or a student, Wednesday is a great time to switch on your intellect and put your brain to work.

Best For: Reading, Studying, Talking & Negotiating

Thursday is ruled by Jupiter

Jupiter represents abundance, prosperity and the principle of expansion. As the ruler of Sagittarius, Jupiter is the planet that helps us reach for high ideals and principles. Moral and just, Jupiter yearns to expand horizons through travel, education and spiritual pursuits. As a result, Thursday is a day that is well suited for travel, learning and philosophizing. This is also the best day to begin a project you hope will be prosperous.

Best For: Travel, Education, Teaching & Adventure

Friday is ruled by Venus

Venus is the planet of love, harmony, money and possessions. Ruling both Taurus and Libra, Venus is graceful, charming, sensual and social. It follows that Friday is a day best suited for pursuing anything connected to matters of the heart—especially a wedding! Friday will also be ideal for making an extravagant purchase or financial investment. Use Friday to make a change to your appearance or mediate with anyone. And of course, if you want to have the “party of the year” … be sure to schedule it on a Friday.

Best For: Dating, Partying, Beauty & Shopping

Saturday is ruled by Saturn

Saturn is the planet of commitment and responsibility, but also restriction and delay. Saturn gives us boundaries and Capricorn—the sign ruled by Saturn—epitomizes this ability. With structure comes success and it’s possible to achieve something long lasting and successful on Saturday. But it will require diligent work. Saturday is perfect for anything that requires a sober, realistic and practical approach. Saturday is also good for starting anything you want to ensure will stand the test of time.

Best For: Responsibility, Discipline & Planning

Sunday is ruled by the Sun

The Sun in Astrology is about vitality and is the core giver of life. The Sun rules Leo—known as being the most generous and noble of signs. Perhaps this is why Sunday is considered a timely day to improve one’s sense of vigor, approach a well-respected authority figure or even to figure things out. Whatever you begin on this day is likely to succeed. It’s the one day of week in which working for someone else is frowned upon, because Sunday is a day that belongs to you. Use Sunday for activities that boost your self-confidence and strengthen your independence.

Best For: Self-Care, Abundance & Confidence-Boosting