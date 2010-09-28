10 Tips To Look Two Sizes Smaller

Newsflash: Looking thin often has a lot to do with how you dress. Sure, diet and exercise help, but there’s a lot to be said for using fashion to appear longer, leaner, and generally skinnier. Here, we break down 10 tips to dress two sizes thinner, and fill you in on what not to wear when seeking a slimmer silhouette.

1. Swap loose boxy tops for slim-cut blouses tucked into dark jeans.

A well-fitting blouse and straight dark jeans will elongate your whole body.

2. Buy clothes in the right size.

Sometimes, we’re not happy with the number on the tag, so we end up buying clothes that are too small. Newsflash: Every brand sizes differently, so if you’re shopping in a cheaper store, you’ll definitely be a bigger size than if you buy designer. Plus, buying a pair of jeans in a size 2 won’t actually make you look like a size 2 if they don’t fit. You’ll just end up with the dreaded muffin top. We promise, sizing up if need be will make you look a lot leaner in the end.

3. A belt is a girl’s best friend

There’s a reason why it’s called cinching. Pairing a skinny belt with a billowy top, coat, or dress will suck in your waist, making it appear inches smaller.

4. Black is always in fashion

No matter what color is the trend du jour, there’s nothing quite as slimming and elongating as the color black. If all black is too boring for you, add a bright pump, a saturated handbag, or a neon beanie into the mix for a nice pop.

5. Oversized clothes won’t make you look slimmer.

This one’s pretty simple: If you buy something that’s shaped like a tent, you’ll look like a tent (unless you cinch, see tip #3!). Instead, buy clothes that accentuate your natural curves.

6. Choose the best pant cut for your body

Caroline Belhumeur, Club Monaco‘s VP of Womens Design, let us in on some of her favorite pant choices to create a slim and lean look. “The Olga Pant, which is slightly higher waisted, slim through the thighs, and boot cut elongates most body types,” Belhumeur says. She adds, “If you have a wider leg opening then you should wear the Sophie blouse, accented with a wide belt to continue a slimming effect.“

7. Try a skin-toned heel

Nothing elongates the body like a skin-colored shoe. The similarity to your skin tone will give the illusion that your legs go on for days.

8. Become BFFs with your tailor

A tailor is arguably your most important asset when it comes to dressing thinner. A good tailor can alter anything you own to custom fit your body because, let’s face it, we weren’t all built like Gisele Bundchen. And if we haven’t made it clear enough already, the right fit is everything. From shortening sleeves, nipping waists, hiking up hems, and even changing the fit of a winter coat, a tailor can work wonders on your wardrobe.

9. Pick the right neckline

A well-cut V-neck can easily make you look like you’ve lost 5 pounds overnight. Choosing this lower cut will create the appearance of a nice elongating vertical line. This is especially true for large chested women, who risk looking suffocated by too-high necklines.

10. It’s what’s underneath that counts

We can’t say enough about choosing the proper underpinnings, but the area that many women still seem to fail is in choosing the right bra. Wearing the right bra size can give you an instant breast lift, creating a more slender figure.