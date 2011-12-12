What NOT to Do When You See A Cute Stranger On The Subway

Who doesn’t love a good subway romance? I sure as hell do. Nothing makes my morning commute more enjoyable than awkwardly trading glances and smiles with a cute guy across the subway car. We all do it!

Have you ever actually wanted to approach that cute guy or girl and just have a little conversation? Get to know them? Yeah, me too. It’s unbearably uncomfortable just thinking about what you’re going to say to a complete stranger. Well, the other day LiveLeak released a little video on what NOT to do. While it was hilarious – it also taught me three good lessons.

While I do think it’s somewhat cute, don’t write notes on a large sketchpad. Just muster up the courage to talk to them. Do NOT, I repeat do NOT lick your lips at someone. It’s just creepy! Do not tell someone about your secret fetishes on a large sketchpad, while licking your lips without taking them to dinner first.

Follow those three simple rules and you should be just fine if you ever feel the need to actually talk to your subway romance. Do you have something to add to our list? Let us know by posting in the comments section below!