What Not to Do on a First Date: Whitney Port Style (VIDEO)

If you want a perfect example of everything I’ve ever warned you about when it comes to a bad first date, then look no further. Funny or Die‘s Jonathan Daniel Brown took Whitney Port out to dinner for what can only be described as a complete debaucle. It’s all in good fun, but I still couldn’t think of a better way to show you the dangers of a bad date.

First of all, he broke cardinal rule # 1: Don’t get smashed on a first date better yet, don’t force your date to binge drink like a 19-year-old college frat guy. And word to the wise, passing out and making your date pay for everything is probably not topping the list of good decisions.